How to pronounce the UEFA Nations League players' names correctly

English-speaking nations have no dog in the fight at the UEFA Nations League finals in Italy, which means the pressure is also off in terms of getting to grips with foreign players' names.

Plenty of the players at the finals are well known to followers of the Premier League, but since pronunciations in British media can be imperfect, UEFA.com's team of local experts have helped to compile this guide to getting the names absolutely spot on. Be brave and get stuck in.

BELGIUM

Tee-bo Cor-twa Photonews via Getty Images

Some names are pronounced the Flemish way, and some the French way.

Toby Alderweireld – Al-der-way-reld

Michy Batshuayi – Bat-shoe-a-yi

Timothy Castagne – Cast-an-yuh

Koen Casteels – Koon Cass-tails

Thibaut Courtois – Tee-bo Cor-twa

Charles De Ketelaere – De-Kate-lah-ruh

Thomas Meunier – Muh-nee-ay

Thomas Vermaelen – Ver-mah-len

FRANCE

The vowels often confound English speakers. So do the consonants.

Jool Kun-day Getty Images

Benoît Costil – Ben-wa Coss-teel

Lucas Digne – Loo-cah Dee-nyuh

Léo Dubois – Doob-wah

Antoine Griezmann – On-twan Gree-ez-man

Matteo Guendouzi – Gen-doo-zee

Jules Koundé – Jool Kun-day

Anthony Martial – Mar-see-al

Mike Meignan – Mane-yoh

Adrien Rabiot – Rab-yo

Aurélien Tchouaméni – Chwa-may-knee

Jordan Veretout – Verray-too

ITALY

The commonly-made mistake is to pronounce a 'ch' like an English 'ch' – it is more like a 'k'. Lorenzo Insigne is a tough one to get right – linguists may note that his 'gn' works like a Spanish 'ñ'.

Fran-chess-ko A-chair-bee DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Francesco Acerbi – Fran-chess-ko A-chair-bee

Federico Bernardeschi – Ber-nar-desk-ee

Giorgio Chiellini – Jor-joe Key-eh-lean-ee

Federico Chiesa – Kee-ay-sah

Lorenzo Insigne – In-sin-yuh

Rafael Tolói – Tolloy

SPAIN

Say-zar Ath-pili-coo-et-a Getty Images

Calling it correctly is tough for the uninitiated, but the following pronunciations may get you a bit closer. César Azpilicueta's Chelsea team-mates famously nicknamed him 'Dave' to avoid the difficulty of saying his surname.

César Azpilicueta – Say-zar Ath-pili-coo-et-a

Sergio Busquets – Boo-skets

David de Gea – De-hay-ah

Marcos Llorente – Yorentay

Sergio Reguilón – Reggy-lon