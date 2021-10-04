Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League semi-final preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Italy take on Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Milan on Wednesday 6 October at 20:45 CET.

What's the story?

Plenty has happened since these sides booked their places at the finals thanks to victories in their climactic group matches last November – with both opening up daylight at the top of their qualifying sections for the FIFA World Cup next year.

However, it was UEFA EURO 2020 that dominated the agenda this past summer, not least when these teams met in a pulsating semi-final. Italy eventually came through 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium, which was arguably their sternest test as the Azzurri went on to lift the trophy.

"I can humbly say that they were the only team where, had they beaten us, there would have been nothing we could say because they controlled the game, they created chances and made us suffer," said midfielder Jorginho of July's close encounter. Can La Roja repeat their dominance but turn it into success at these finals?

Where to watch the game on TV

Road to the Nations League finals: Italy

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Raspadori, Insigne

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Reguilón; Koke, Busquets, Fornals; Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Sarabia

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final was an important lesson for Mancini and the Azzurri, as Spain were the only team at the finals to prevent them playing their usual game. The Italy coach has had a few months to find an antidote to Spain's style, but has lost Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti in attack. Youngsters Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean shone in recent qualifiers and Federico Chiesa is in fantastic form.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Spain were a match for Italy during their epic EURO 2020 semi-final, and might have reached the final. However, ahead of this rematch, La Roja are badly hamstrung. No Gerard Moreno, no Álvaro Morata, no Jordi Alba, no Pedri, no Dani Olmo; the injury list goes on. Luis Enrique must use wit and intuition to find the right XI from his, admittedly, still talented squad to produce that daring, passing, possession-based football that the European champions found so indigestible in July.

Road to the Nations League finals: Spain

View from the camps

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "Over the past couple of years we have done a pretty good job. We have risen from a very low position and are back where we belong, but we can always improve."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "Ourselves and Italy have followed a similar path, energising the national teams with young players and improving our styles. Italy are always powerhouses, they're always a tough team, especially playing at home. The excitement trumps any potential challenge, though."

Form guide (most recent first)

Italy: WDDDDW

Spain: WWLDDW