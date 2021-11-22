2022/23 UEFA Nations League opening draw: all you need to know

The draw for the league phase of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League takes place in Montreux at 18:00 CET on 16 December 2021.

We give you the lowdown on how the draw works.

Draw procedure

All 55 UEFA member associations participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League and are divided into the four leagues based on the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Access List (Annex C of the UNL competition regulations). The Access List has been compiled based on the teams’ results in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, including promotion and relegation between the leagues and pending the results of the UNL 2020/21 finals and the relegation play-outs.

Leagues A, B and C will all have 16 teams, which will each be drawn into four groups of four for the league phase. The remaining seven teams, in League D, will be split into two groups, one of four and the other of three.

The 16 teams allocated to League A are divided into four draw pots as follows:

• Pot 1 will contain the four best-ranked teams, i.e. the teams ranked 1st to 4th

• Pot 2 will contain the four teams ranked 5th to 8th

• Pot 3 will contain the four teams ranked 9th to 12th

• Pot 4 will contain the four teams ranked 13th to 16th

The 16 teams allocated to League B are divided into four draw pots as follows:

• Pot 1 will contain the four teams ranked 17th to 20th

• Pot 2 will contain the four teams ranked 21st to 24th

• Pot 3 will contain the four teams ranked 25th to 28th

• Pot 4 will contain the four teams ranked 29th to 32nd

The 16 teams allocated to League C are divided into four draw pots as follows:

• Pot 1 will contain the four teams ranked 33rd to 36th

• Pot 2 will contain the four teams ranked 37th to 40th

• Pot 3 will contain the four teams ranked 41st to 44th

• Pot 4 will contain the four teams ranked 45th to 48th

The 7 teams allocated to League D are divided into two draw pots as follows:

• Pot 1 will contain the four teams ranked 49th to 52nd

• Pot 2 will contain the three teams ranked 53rd to 55th

In all cases teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. Four of the six matchdays will be in June due to the winter scheduling of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout Finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024/25 edition.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated. The teams finishing fourth in the League C groups will enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.

What league is each team in?



Currently 51 of the 55 UEFA nations know which of the four leagues they will take part in, following the conclusion of the league phase last autumn. The other four will play in Leagues C or D depending on the results of next March's play-outs, where Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus face Estonia.

League A

France (2021 Finals)

Spain (2021 Finals)

Italy (2021 Finals)

Belgium (2021 Finals)

Portugal

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

England

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Wales (promoted)

Austria (promoted)

Czech Republic (promoted)

Hungary (promoted)

League B

Ukraine (relegated)

Sweden (relegated)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated)

Iceland (relegated)

Finland

Norway

Scotland

Russia

Israel

Romania

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Slovenia (promoted)

Montenegro (promoted)

Albania (promoted)

Armenia (promoted)

Nations League finals: Skill Showcase

League C

Turkey (relegated)

Slovakia (relegated)

Bulgaria (relegated)

Northern Ireland (relegated)

Greece

Belarus

Luxembourg

North Macedonia

Lithuania

Georgia

Azerbaijan

Kosovo

(2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022)

Gibraltar (promoted)

Faroe Islands (promoted)

League C or D (2020/21 play-outs)

Kazakstan

Cyprus

Estonia

Moldova

League D

(2 play-out losers tbc in March 2022)

Liechtenstein

Malta

Latvia

San Marino

Andorra

Look back on the 2019 Nations League finals

What are the dates

Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How will the Finals work?

The four League A group winners will take part, with in principle one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

How does UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying fit into this?

The format for UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying is not yet confirmed, including any details of how teams might earn play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

The UEFA EURO 2024 competition regulations are expected to be approved and published by June 2022.