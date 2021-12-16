Nations League draw: How the 2022/23 groups line up

The draw for the league phase of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

The 2022/23 edition of the competition will see UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The competition consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from the previous edition.

How will the Finals work? The four League A group winners will take part; in principle, one will be appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

LEAGUE A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia



LEAGUE C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino