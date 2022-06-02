UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Friday and Saturday

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is under way, with five more matchdays to come ahead of the final tournament in June 2023. UEFA.com picks out the big fixtures of the opening days.



Wednesday 1 June

Group A4: Poland 2-1 Wales

Thursday 2 June

Group A2: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland, Spain 1-1 Portugal

Group B2: Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel 2-2 Iceland

Group B4: Serbia 0-1 Norway, Slovenia 0-2 Sweden

Group C2: Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo, Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece

Group C4: Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar, Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia

Group D2: Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Friday 3 June

Group A1: Croatia vs Austria, France vs Denmark

Group A4: Belgium vs Netherlands

Group C3: Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan (16:00), Belarus vs Slovakia

Group D1: Latvia vs Andorra (18:00), Liechtenstein vs Moldova

Saturday 4 June

Group A3: Hungary vs England (18:00), Italy vs Germany

Group B1: Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)

Group B3: Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00), Montenegro vs Romania

Group C1: Lithuania vs Luxembourg (18:00), Turkey vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September

Group B1: Scotland vs Ukraine

Low Countries 'derby' kicks off Group A4

Martínez 'delighted' with Belgium draw

"Playing against Holland is a real derby, a footballing derby, a big occasion," Belgium boss Roberto Martínez told UEFA.com after the UEFA Nations League draw. Such big occasions have favoured the Red Devils in recent years: they are unbeaten in seven games against the Oranje since the start of the millennium (W2 D5), though all of those matches were friendlies.

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal called Belgium "one of the favourites, a top team" as he looked ahead to the group stage, but will be well aware that the 16 competitive fixtures between the teams have favoured his side (W9 D4 L3). The Netherlands' last competitive game in Belgium ended in a 3-0 win in a December 1996 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Dennis Bergkamp, Clarence Seedorf and Wim Jonk the scorers. Is it time for the old order to be restored?

Germany visit bogey team Italy

EURO 2012 highlights: Germany 1-2 Italy

Group A3 rivals England may regard Germany as their most troublesome opponents (regardless of their win at UEFA EURO 2020), but as far as Die Mannschaft are concerned, Italy are the side that have caused them most problems. The current European champions have beaten Germany in the semi-finals of two World Cups and EURO 2012, and also in the final of the 1982 World Cup.

Germany beat Italy on penalties in the quarter-finals of EURO 2016 to redress the balance a little, but as they embark on their first campaign under new coach Hansi Flick, they will be eager to get their first away success against the Azzurri since a 2-1 friendly win in February 1986.

Further ahead?

England vs Germany down the years

• There is a 2018 World Cup final rematch on Matchday 2 as Croatia welcome France on Monday 6 June. Les Bleus' 4-2 win in Moscow helped them to maintain their unbeaten record against Croatia (W6 D2). "It will be a great pleasure to meet my colleague [Zlatko] Dalić again," said France boss Didier Deschamps. Dalić will hope to enjoy this meeting more.

• English minds will be flashing back to EURO 2020 in the coming matchdays. On 7 June, they will be taking on Germany, having overcome their old rivals 2-0 in the round of 16 last summer, but a more fraught encounter comes four days later when Italy return to Wembley, where they beat their hosts on penalties in the EURO final.

Key dates

Matchday 2: 5–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024