Nations League play-outs: Cyprus oust Estonia, Kazakhstan edge out Moldova

Tuesday 29 March 2022

Cyprus and Kazakhstan have sent Estonia and Moldova down to League D following their UEFA Nations League play-out ties.

Pieros Sotiriou scored the second goal against Estonia for ten-man Cyprus
Kazakhstan sent Moldova down to League D of the UEFA Nations League after a penalty shoot-out in Nur-Sultan, while ten-man Cyprus eliminated Estonia in the other play-out decider.

What are the play-outs?

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams relegated are determined by two-legged play-outs. The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have already been promoted from League D to League C.

The play-out fixtures were determined by the overall ranking of the four teams finishing bottom of their League C groups. The first-ranked team (Kazakhstan) played the fourth-ranked team (Moldova) while second (Cyprus) played third (Estonia). The teams ranked first and second played the second legs at home.

Nations League play-out fixtures

Highlights: Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan
Thursday 24 March
Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan
Estonia 0-0 Cyprus

Tuesday 29 March
Kazakhstan 0-1 Moldova (agg: 2-2 aet, Kazakhstan win 5-4 on pens)
Cyprus 2-0 Estonia (agg: 2-0)

How did the play-outs work?

Highlights: Estonia 0-0 Cyprus
The winner of each play-out tie will remain in League C for the 2022/23 Nations League; the defeated team was relegated to League D. The away goals rule did not apply; if the two teams scored the same number of goals over the two legs, there was extra time and, if required, penalties.

2022/23 Nations League groups
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

