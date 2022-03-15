UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League play-outs: Moldova vs Kazakhstan, Estonia vs Cyprus

Tuesday 15 March 2022

The two-legged UEFA Nations League play-outs will be contested on 24 and 29 March.

Moldova take on Kazakhstan and Estonia face Cyprus in the first UEFA Nations League play-outs.

What are the play-outs?

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-legged play-outs. The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have already been promoted from League D to League C.

The play-out fixtures were determined by the overall ranking of the four teams finishing bottom of their League C groups. The first-ranked team (Kazakhstan) plays the fourth-ranked team (Moldova) while second (Cyprus) plays third (Estonia). The teams ranked first and second play the second legs at home.

Nations League play-out fixtures*

Thursday 24 March
Moldova vs Kazakhstan
Estonia vs Cyprus

Tuesday 29 March
Kazakhstan vs Moldova (16:00 CET)
Cyprus vs Estonia

*18:00 CET unless otherwise stated

How do the play-outs work?

The winner of each play-out tie remains in League C for the 2022/23 Nations League; the defeated team is relegated to League D. The away goals rule does not apply; if the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs, there will be extra time and, if required, penalties.

2022/23 Nations League groups
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

