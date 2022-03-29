UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League play-outs: Moldova trail Kazakhstan, Estonia and Cyprus level

Tuesday 29 March 2022

The two-legged UEFA Nations League play-outs conclude on Tuesday.

Veaceslav Posmac's own goal gave Kazakhstan a first-leg advantage in Moldova
Veaceslav Posmac's own goal gave Kazakhstan a first-leg advantage in Moldova Getty Images

Kazakhstan are defending a 2-1 lead against Moldova while it is goalless between Cyprus and Estonia as the first UEFA Nations League play-outs conclude on Tuesday 29 March.

What are the play-outs?

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-legged play-outs. The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have already been promoted from League D to League C.

The play-out fixtures were determined by the overall ranking of the four teams finishing bottom of their League C groups. The first-ranked team (Kazakhstan) plays the fourth-ranked team (Moldova) while second (Cyprus) plays third (Estonia). The teams ranked first and second are playing the second legs at home.

Nations League play-out fixtures

Highlights: Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan
Highlights: Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan

Thursday 24 March
Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan
Estonia 0-0 Cyprus

Tuesday 29 March
Kazakhstan vs Moldova (16:00 CET)
Cyprus vs Estonia (18:00 CET)

How do the play-outs work?

Highlights: Estonia 0-0 Cyprus
Highlights: Estonia 0-0 Cyprus

The winner of each play-out tie remains in League C for the 2022/23 Nations League; the defeated team is relegated to League D. The away goals rule does not apply; if the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs, there will be extra time and, if required, penalties.

2022/23 Nations League groups
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

