Nations League: League D fixtures, how it works, what to look out for

Sunday 1 May 2022

Liechtenstein, Moldova and Latvia are among the seven teams in League D of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. See the schedule, dates and kick-off times.

San Marino will line up in the opening Group D fixture
What to look out for on Matchday 1

San Marino claimed their best haul in a UEFA campaign in the 2020/21 Nations League, thanks to a pair of draws. Their bid to improve on that – and maybe even secure their first ever competitive win – begins on Thursday 2 June against an Estonia side that lost out in March's relegation play-outs.

The other newcomers to League D, Moldova, begin their bid for a swift return to League C on the following night in Liechtenstein. Latvia will also have sights set on a strong start, aiming to make sure lightning doesn't strike twice as they host Andorra. The principality side earned a shock draw in Riga when the sides met in their 2020/21 opener.

Highlights: Latvia 0-0 Andorra
League D Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 2 June
D2 Estonia vs San Marino (18:00 CEST)

Friday 3 June
D1 Latvia vs Andorra (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Moldova (20:45)

How League D of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League D contains seven teams, split into two groups (one of four and the other of three. Sides play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League C for the 2024/25 edition.

League D groups

D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino 

League D fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June
D2 San Marino vs Malta (15:00 CEST)

Monday 6 June
D1 Andorra vs Moldova
D1 Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June
D2 Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10 June
D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein


MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June
D2 Malta vs San Marino

Tuesday 14 June
D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September
D1 Latvia vs Moldova (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September
D2 Estonia vs Malta (18:00)

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September
D1 Andorra vs Latvia (15:00)
D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September
D2 San Marino vs Estonia

