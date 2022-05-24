Where to watch the UEFA Nations League: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Article summary
See where you can watch the UEFA Nations League where you are.
Article top media content
Article body
Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the UEFA Nations League.
Find your local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) below.
Exact matches available are subject to the individual broadcaster schedules
Europe
Albania: TBC
Andorra: Tf1/M6
Armenia: Vivaro Media
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belarus: TBC
Belgium: RTL Belgium/DPG Media/Eleven Sports
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT/BH Telecom/Arena Sport
Bulgaria: BNT/NOVA
Croatia: Nova TV/SportKlub
Cyprus: CyBC/Cyta
Czech Republic: Česká televize/AMC Networks
Denmark:TV2
England: Channel 4/S4C
Estonia: Viaplay
Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation/TV2
Finland: YLE/MTV
France: Tf1/M6
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL
Gibraltar: GBC
Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports
Hungary: MTVA/TV2
Iceland: Viaplay
Israel: The Sports Channel/Charlton
Italy: Rai
Kazakhstan: Qazsport/Almasport
Kosovo: TBC
Latvia: Viaplay
Liechtenstein: Landeskanal
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: RTL/Eleven Sports/RTL Belgium
Malta: TVM
Moldova: GMG
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: NOS/Ziggo Sport
Northern Ireland: Channel 4/S4C
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: TV2
Poland: TVP/Polsat
Portugal: RTP/Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports
Romania: Antena TV/Clever Media
Russia: TBC
San Marino: Rai
Scotland: Channel 4/S4C
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks
Slovenia: SportKlub
Spain: TBC
Sweden: TV6/Viaplay
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Turkey: TBC
Ukraine: TBC
Wales: S4C/Channel 4
Outside Europe
Afghanistan: TBC
Algeria: TBC
American Samoa: Fox Sports
Angola: SuperSport
Anguilla: TBC
Antigua & Barbuda: TBCArgentina: ESPN
Aruba: TBC
Australia: Optus
Bahamas: TBC
Bahrain: TBC
Barbados: TBC
Bangladesh: TBC
Belize: ESPN
Benin: SuperSport/New World TV
Bermuda: TBC
Bhutan: TBC
Bolivia: ESPN
Bonaire: TBC
Botswana: SuperSport
Brazil: Globo/ESPN
Burkina Faso: SuperSport/New World TV
Burundi: SuperSport/New World TV
Cameroon: SuperSport/New World TV
Canada: DAZN
Cape Verde: SuperSport
Cayman Islands: TBC
Central African Republic: SuperSport/New World TV
Chad: SuperSport/New World TV
Chile: ESPN
PR China: Super Sports
Cocos Islands: Digicel
Colombia: ESPN
Comoros: SuperSport/New World TV
Congo Republic: SuperSport/New World TV
Costa Rica: ESPN
Cuba: none
Curacao: none
Democratic Republic of Congo: SuperSport/New World TV
Djibouti: SuperSport/New World TV
Dominica: none
Dominican Republic: ESPN
Ecuador: ESPN
Egypt: none
Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport
El Salvador: ESPN
Eritrea: SuperSport
Eswatini (Swaziland): SuperSport
Ethiopia: SuperSport
Falkland Islands: TBC
Fiji: Digicel
French Guyana: Tf1/M6/ESPN
French Polynesia: Tf1/M6/Digicel
French Southern and Antarctic lands: Tf1/M6
Gabon: SuperSport/New World TV
Gambia: SuperSport
Ghana: SuperSport
Grenada: TBC
Guadeloupe: Tf1/M6
Guam: Fox Sports
Guatemala: ESPN
Guinea: SuperSport/New World TV
Guinea-Bissau: SuperSport
Guyana: ESPN
Haiti: TBC
Honduras: ESPN
Hong Kong SAR: TBC
India: TBC
Indonesia: TBC
Iran: TBC
Iraq: TBC
Ivory Coast: SuperSport/New World TV
Jamaica: TBC
Japan: TBC
Jordan: TBC
Kenya: SuperSport
Kuwait: Digicel
Kyrgyzstan: TBC
Laos: TBC
Lebanon: TBC
Lesotho: SuperSport
Liberia: SuperSport
Libya: TBC
Macau SAR: TBC
Madagascar: SuperSport/New World TV
Malawi: SuperSport
Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: TBC
Maldives: TBC
Mali: SuperSport/New World TV
Mariana Islands: Fox Sports
Marshall Islands: Digicel
Martinique: Tf1/M6
Mauritania: SuperSport/New World TV
Mauritius: SuperSport/New World TV
Mayotte: Tf1/M6
Mexico: Sky Mexico
Micronesia: Digicel
Midway: Fox Sports
Mongolia: Unitel
Montserrat: TBC
Morocco: TBC
Mozambique: SuperSport
Myanmar: Skyset
Namibia: SuperSport
Nauru: Digicel
Nepal: TBC
Nevis: TBC
New Caledonia: Tf1/M6
New Zealand: TBC
Nicaragua: ESPN
Niger: SuperSport/New World TV
Nigeria: SuperSport
Niue: Digicel
Oman: TBC
Pakistan: TBC
Palau: Digicel
Palestine (Gaza strip & West Bank): TBC
Panama: ESPN
Paraguay: ESPN
Peru: ESPN
Puerto Rico: Fox Sports
Qatar: TBC
Réunion: Tf1/M6
Rwanda: SuperSport/New World TV
Saba: TBC
Sao Tome and Principe: SuperSport
Saudi Arabia: TBC
Senegal: SuperSport/New World TV
Seychelles: SuperSport/New World TV
Sierra Leone: SuperSport
Singapore: TBC
Solomon Islands: Digicel
Somalia: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
South Korea: TBC
South Sudan: SuperSport
Sri Lanka: TBC
St. Barts: Tf1/M6
St. Christopher: TBC
St. Eustatius: TBC
St. Helena and Ascension: SuperSport
St. Kitts: TBC
St. Lucia: TBC
St. Martin: Tf1/M6
St. Maarten: TBC
St. Pierre & Miquelon: Tf1/M6
St. Vincent & the Grenadines: TBC
Sudan: SuperSport
Surinam: ESPN
Syria: TBC
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA
Tajikistan: TBC
Tanzania: SuperSport
Thailand: TBC
Timor Leste: TBC
Togo: SuperSport/New World TV
Tortola: TBC
Trinidad & Tobago: TBC
Tunisia: TBC
Turkmenistan: TBC
Turks & Caicos Islands: TBC
Tuvalu: Digicel
Uganda: SuperSport/New World TV
United Arab Emirates: TBC
United States of America: Fox Sports
Uruguay: ESPN
U.S. Virgin Islands: Fox Sports
Uzbekistan: TBC
Venezuela: ESPN
Vietnam: TBC
Wallis & Futuna: Tf1/M6
Yemen: TBC
Zambia: SuperSport/New World TV
Zimbabwe: SuperSport/New World TV