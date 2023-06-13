Where to watch the UEFA Nations League finals: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the UEFA Nations League finals.

Find your local UEFA Nations League finals broadcast partner(s) below.

Exact matches available are subject to the individual broadcaster schedules



Europe

Albania: Digitalb

Andorra: Tf1/M6﻿/TVE/la chaine L'Equipe

Armenia: ﻿Public TV Armenia/Vivaro Media

Austria: ORF/Puls24/DAZN

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: RTL Belgium/DPG Media/Eleven Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT/Arena Sport

Bulgaria: BNT/NOVA

Croatia: Nova TV

Cyprus: CyBC/CYTA

Czechia: Česká televize/AMC Networks

Denmark: TV2

Estonia: Viaplay

Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation

Finland: YLE/MTV

France: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Georgia: GPB/Silknet

Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL/DAZN

Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports

Hungary: MTVA/TV2/Arena 4

Iceland: Viaplay

Israel: The Sports Channel/Charlton

Italy: RAI/Mediaset/Sky

Kazakhstan: QAZSPORT

Kosovo: Klan Kosova/ArtMotion

Latvia: Viaplay

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: RTL/Eleven Sports/RTL Belgium

Malta: TVM

Moldova: GMG

Monaco: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Montenegro: Arena Sport/RTCG

Netherlands: NOS/Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: TV2-N

Poland: TVP/POLSAT

Portugal: RTP/Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: RTE/Virgin Media/Premier Sports

Romania: Antena TV/Clever Media/Digi Sport

Russia: Okko TV

San Marino: RTV/RAI/Mediaset/Sky

Serbia: RTS/Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks

Slovenia: SportKlub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: Viaplay

Switzerland: RSI/RTS/SRF/DAZN

Türkiye: TRT/S Sport

United Kingdom: Channel 4/S4C/Viaplay

Ukraine: Megogo

Vatican City: RAI/Mediaset/Sky



Outside Europe

Afghanistan: Sony Six

American Samoa: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Angola: SuperSport

Anguilla: VertiCast Media Group

Antigua & Barbuda: ﻿VertiCast Media Group

Argentina: ESPN

Aruba: VertiCast Media Group

Australia: Optus

Bahamas: VertiCast Media Group

Bangladesh: Sony Six

Barbados: VertiCast Media Group

Belize: ESPN

Benin: SuperSport/New World TV

Bermuda: ﻿VertiCast Media Group

Bhutan: Sony Six

Bolivia: ESPN

Bonaire: VertiCast Media Group

Botswana: SuperSport

Brazil: Globo/ESPN

British Virgin Islands: VertiCast Media Group

Burkina Faso: SuperSport/New World TV

Burundi: SuperSport/New World TV

Cambodia: CTN

Cameroon: SuperSport/New World TV

Canada: DAZN

Cape Verde: SuperSport

Cayman Islands: VertiCast Media Group

Central African Republic: SuperSport/New World TV

Chad: SuperSport/New World TV

Chile: ESPN

PR China: Super Sports

Colombia: ESPN

Comoros: SuperSport/New World TV

Congo Republic: SuperSport/New World TV

Cook Islands: Digicel

Costa Rica: ESPN

Cuba: VertiCast Media Group

Curacao: VertiCast Media Group

Democratic Republic of Congo: SuperSport/New World TV

Djibouti: SuperSport/New World TV

Dominica: VertiCast Media Group

Dominican Republic: VertiCast Media Group/ESPN

Ecuador: ESPN

El Salvador: ESPN

Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport

Eritrea: SuperSport

Eswatini (Swaziland): SuperSport

Ethiopia: SuperSport

Fiji: Digicel

French Guyana: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/ESPN

French Polynesia: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/Digicel

French Southern and Antarctic lands: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Gabon: SuperSport/New World TV

Gambia: SuperSport

Ghana: SuperSport

Grenada: VertiCast Media Group

Guadeloupe: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Guam: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Guatemala: ESPN

Guinea: SuperSport/New World TV

Guinea-Bissau: SuperSport

Guyana: ESPN

Haiti: VertiCast Media Group

Honduras: ESPN

India: Sony Six

Ivory Coast: SuperSport/New World TV

Jamaica: VertiCast Media Group

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport

Lesotho: SuperSport

Liberia: SuperSport

Madagascar: SuperSport/New World TV

Malawi: SuperSport

Malaysia: Astro

Maldives: Sony Six

Mali: SuperSport/New World TV

Mariana Islands: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Marshall Islands: Digicel

Martinique: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Mauritania: SuperSport/New World TV

Mauritius: SuperSport/New World TV/la chaine L'Equipe

Mayotte: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Mexico: Sky Mexico

Midway: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Mongolia: Unitel

Montserrat: VertiCast Media Group

Mozambique: SuperSport

Myanmar: Skynet

Namibia: SuperSport

Nepal: Sony Six

New Caledonia: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

New Zealand: Sky

Nicaragua: ESPN

Niger: SuperSport/New World TV

Nigeria: SuperSport

Niue: Digicel

Pakistan: Sony Six

Palestine: The Sports Channel/Charlton

Panama: ESPN

Papua New Guinea: EM TV

Paraguay: ESPN

Peru: ESPN

Philippines: TAP

Puerto Rico: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Réunion: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

Rwanda: SuperSport/New World TV

Saba: VertiCast Media Group

Samoa: Digicel

Sao Tome and Principe: SuperSport

Senegal: SuperSport/New World TV

Seychelles: SuperSport/New World TV

Sierra Leone: SuperSport

Singapore: Starhub

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

South Korea: Eclat

South Sudan: SuperSport

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

St. Barts: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

St. Christoper: VertiCast Media Group

St. Eustatius: VertiCast Media Group

St. Helena and Ascension: SuperSport

St. Kitts and Nevis: VertiCast Media Group

St. Lucia: VertiCast Media Group

St. Martin: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

St. Pierre & Miquelon: VertiCast Media Group/TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: VertiCast Media Group

Sudan: SuperSport

Surinam: ESPN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Tanzania: SuperSport

Togo: SuperSport/New World TV

Tonga: Digicel

Tortola: VertiCast Media Group

Trinidad & Tobago: VertiCast Media Group

Turks & Caicos Islands: VertiCast Media Group

Uganda: SuperSport

United States of America: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Uruguay: ESPN

U.S. Virgin Islands: Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vanuatu: Digicel

Venezuela: ESPN

Vietnam: Viettel

Wallis & Futuna: TF1/M6/la chaine L'Equipe/Digicel

Zambia: SuperSport

Zimbabwe: SuperSport

In-flight / In-ship: Sport24