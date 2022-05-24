UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Poland vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Poland and Wales.

Poland's Jakub Wawrzyniak and Wales' David Edwards during the sides' last meeting: a 2009 friendly that Poland won 1-0
Poland's Jakub Wawrzyniak and Wales' David Edwards during the sides' last meeting: a 2009 friendly that Poland won 1-0 PA Images via Getty Images

Poland and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 1 June.

Poland vs Wales at a glance

When: Wednesday 1 June (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Tarczynski Arena﻿, Wroclaw
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Watch goal that secured Poland's World Cup ticket
Watch goal that secured Poland's World Cup ticket

Where to watch Poland vs Wales on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): WDLWWW

Wales (most recent match first): DWDWWD

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Highlights: Wales 2-1 Austria
Highlights: Wales 2-1 Austria

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We haven't dropped below [League A], and let's remember that [Group A4 rivals] Belgium and the Netherlands are among the top ten teams in the world. And Wales still have a chance to get to the World Cup. If they qualify, it will mean all four teams in this Nations League group are playing at the World Cup. So the group will be incredibly strong."

Rob Page, Wales manager: "We've come a long way in recent years but we are not here by fluke: we deserve to be in this top division. If we want to evolve and improve and develop our young players, and our senior players as well, we have to play against the top teams in Europe. And the teams who we have been drawn against and the other top teams in the competition will certainly do that."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

2022/23 Nations League fixtures
Live 14/04/2022

2022/23 Nations League fixtures

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League..
2022/23 Nations League lowdown
Live 14/04/2022

2022/23 Nations League lowdown

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.