Poland vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Poland and Wales.
Poland and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 1 June.
Poland vs Wales at a glance
When: Wednesday 1 June (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Poland vs Wales on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Poland (most recent match first): WDLWWW
Wales (most recent match first): DWDWWD
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We haven't dropped below [League A], and let's remember that [Group A4 rivals] Belgium and the Netherlands are among the top ten teams in the world. And Wales still have a chance to get to the World Cup. If they qualify, it will mean all four teams in this Nations League group are playing at the World Cup. So the group will be incredibly strong."
Rob Page, Wales manager: "We've come a long way in recent years but we are not here by fluke: we deserve to be in this top division. If we want to evolve and improve and develop our young players, and our senior players as well, we have to play against the top teams in Europe. And the teams who we have been drawn against and the other top teams in the competition will certainly do that."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.