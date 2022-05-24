Poland vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Poland and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 1 June.

Poland vs Wales at a glance When: Wednesday 1 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Tarczynski Arena﻿, Wroclaw

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Watch goal that secured Poland's World Cup ticket

Where to watch Poland vs Wales on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): WDLWWW

Wales (most recent match first): DWDWWD



Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Highlights: Wales 2-1 Austria

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We haven't dropped below [League A], and let's remember that [Group A4 rivals] Belgium and the Netherlands are among the top ten teams in the world. And Wales still have a chance to get to the World Cup. If they qualify, it will mean all four teams in this Nations League group are playing at the World Cup. So the group will be incredibly strong."

Rob Page, Wales manager: "We've come a long way in recent years but we are not here by fluke: we deserve to be in this top division. If we want to evolve and improve and develop our young players, and our senior players as well, we have to play against the top teams in Europe. And the teams who we have been drawn against and the other top teams in the competition will certainly do that."