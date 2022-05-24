Czech Republic vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Czech Republic and Switzerland.
Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 2 June.
Czech Republic vs Switzerland at a glance
When: Thursday 2 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: SINOBO Stadium, Prague
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
Where to watch Czech Republic vs Switzerland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Czech Republic (most recent match first): DLWWWD
Switzerland (most recent match first): DLWDWW
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "[In the draw,] I hoped we would get some teams we hadn't played against for some time, and that's how it worked out. Being in a group like this [alongside Portugal, Spain and Switzerland] is prestigious and attractive for us and we believe that we will not be just be sparring partners for these teams."
Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "Are we looking for revenge for the 1-0 loss to the Czechs in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2008? There are feelings attached to every opponent, but in sport, [revenge] isn't a thing. The important thing is to look ahead. To play good football focused on results. To finish near the top of this group, and above all, get a rhythm going for our big goal: the World Cup."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.