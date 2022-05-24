UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Spain vs Portugal Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Spain and Portugal.

Spain's Álvaro Morata hugs Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after the sides' last meeting: a 0-0 friendly draw in Madrid in 2021
Spain's Álvaro Morata hugs Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after the sides' last meeting: a 0-0 friendly draw in Madrid in 2021 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Spain and Portugal meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 2 June.

Spain vs Portugal at a glance

When: Thursday 2 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Highlights: Spain 0-0 Portugal
Highlights: Spain 0-0 Portugal

Where to watch Spain vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Spain (most recent match first): WWWWLW

Portugal (most recent match first): WWLDWW

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Spain v Portugal: the full EURO 2012 semi-final shoot-out
Spain v Portugal: the full EURO 2012 semi-final shoot-out

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "Ansu Fati is a special case [for Spain]. He hasn't played much recently. We want to see him train and see him regain his confidence. He is a very important player and we want him to be playing at his best level again. It's true that [Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio] doesn't play often for his club, but what is important is what he does here with us."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "There are no desirable draws in the Nations League. We are at the top level in Europe. It is not worth thinking in terms of favourites. This is a very strong group. [Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland] are teams of great quality and Portugal have to be ready."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

2022/23 Nations League fixtures
Live 14/04/2022

2022/23 Nations League fixtures

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League..
2022/23 Nations League lowdown
Live 14/04/2022

2022/23 Nations League lowdown

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.