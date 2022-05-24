Spain vs Portugal Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Spain and Portugal meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 2 June.

Spain vs Portugal at a glance When: Thursday 2 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Spain (most recent match first): WWWWLW

Portugal (most recent match first): WWLDWW



Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "Ansu Fati is a special case [for Spain]. He hasn't played much recently. We want to see him train and see him regain his confidence. He is a very important player and we want him to be playing at his best level again. It's true that [Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio] doesn't play often for his club, but what is important is what he does here with us."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "There are no desirable draws in the Nations League. We are at the top level in Europe. It is not worth thinking in terms of favourites. This is a very strong group. [Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland] are teams of great quality and Portugal have to be ready."