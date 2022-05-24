France vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between France and Denmark.
France and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.
France vs Denmark at a glance
When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Where to watch France vs Denmark on TV
Where to watch France vs Denmark on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
France (most recent match first): WWWWWW
Denmark (most recent match first): WLLWWW
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "You have to have a lot of respect for [Denmark] and especially not think that [winning against them is] a given. We are talking about the 11th-ranked nation in the world who reached the semi-finals at the last EURO. They are ranked higher than Germany."
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have two matches against them in Nations League [and then we meet at the World Cup] so it will be three meetings in five months. We are preparing for all the teams we are going to face. But I advise [France] to also prepare, because we have a very good team and we will be ready to fight."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.