France vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between France and Denmark.

Kylian Mbappé during France's 0-0 draw with Denmark at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals AFP via Getty Images

France and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.

France vs Denmark at a glance

When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Watch Platini strike in France-Denmark 1984 opener

Where to watch France vs Denmark on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

France (most recent match first): WWWWWW

Denmark (most recent match first): WLLWWW

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Highlights: Denmark 1-2 France

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "You have to have a lot of respect for [Denmark] and especially not think that [winning against them is] a given. We are talking about the 11th-ranked nation in the world who reached the semi-finals at the last EURO. They are ranked higher than Germany."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have two matches against them in Nations League [and then we meet at the World Cup] so it will be three meetings in five months. We are preparing for all the teams we are going to face. But I advise [France] to also prepare, because we have a very good team and we will be ready to fight."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

