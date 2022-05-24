Croatia vs Austria Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Croatia and Austria.
Croatia and Austria meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.
Croatia vs Austria at a glance
When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Gradski vrt, Osijek
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Where to watch Croatia vs Austria on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Croatia (most recent match first): WDWWDW
Austria (most recent match first): DLWWLW
Expert prediction
To follow
What the coaches say
Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "As always, we will go for wins in every game: that is our goal and our desire. We need to focus on Austria and France at home, but Denmark in Copenhagen and France in Paris await us. [Luka] Modrić, [Ivan] Perišić, [Joško] Gvardiol, and [Marcelo] Brozović cannot play all four games: we will see how they feel."
Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "It is an honour for me to take on the role of national team boss. I am particularly looking forward to the prospect of competing at the [2024 UEFA] European Championship in Germany with a young team hungry for success."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.