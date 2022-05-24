Belgium vs Netherlands Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Belgium and Netherlands.
Belgium and Netherlands meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Friday 3 June.
Belgium vs Netherlands at a glance
When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Belgium vs Netherlands on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Belgium (most recent match first): WDDWLL
Netherlands (most recent match first): DWWDWW
Expert prediction
To follow
What the coaches say
Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "The Nations League brings these glamorous ties and for us the Netherlands is a real derby, a footballing derby, a big occasion. It's the first time we're going to play four games in an international camp. It's going to be challenging but exciting because you are going to play six games in almost four months and the competition is going to take shape very quickly."
Louis van Gaal, Netherlands coach: "I think it was a good draw for the Netherlands. Belgium are one of the favourites, a top team. They were fourth in the previous Nations League. Belgium have a great group of players at the moment."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.