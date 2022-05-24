Hungary vs England Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Hungary and England.
Hungary and England meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.
Hungary vs England at a glance
When: Saturday 4 June (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
Where to watch Hungary vs England on TV
Form guide
Hungary (most recent match first): WLWWDL
England (most recent match first): WWWWDW
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "You can say that we got the strongest team from each pot. The European champions, the European silver medallists and Germany. It is a terribly difficult group in which we are again the weakest, as has happened to us many times recently. We didn't give up then either, and we'll do the same now."
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "Always with England, you need to play well and to win and we've always had a desire to try and develop players and give them an opportunity. We're only six matches away from a World Cup and we also want to be successful in the Nations League. We've found it a really good competition to play in, with a high level of games, and we've learned a lot from it but there's also a chance to see some players we want to see more of."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.