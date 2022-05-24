Italy vs Germany Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Italy and Germany.
Italy and Germany meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.
Italy vs Germany at a glance
When: Saturday 4 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
When: Saturday 4 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where to watch Italy vs Germany on TV

Form guide
Italy (most recent match first): WLDDWL
Germany (most recent match first): DWWWWW
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We're in a good group. England, Germany, Italy and Hungary together seems like a fun group to me. We're happy to play such strong nations, it's part of the show. Italy vs Germany is a classic match in world football. Since I became coach, we've never played each other so it'll be the first time and I'm excited. We got to the final four last time and we want to get there again and win."
Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We're delighted to test ourselves against the best. England and Italy were the two EURO finalists so we're looking forward to these encounters. This sort of tournament is just what we need. It's important we take the next step. Recently we've played against teams who are not in the top ten [of the FIFA rankings] but now we come up against teams with real quality. If we manage to win our group, we'll be happy. That's our goal."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.