Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Portugal and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.

Portugal vs Switzerland at a glance When: Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV

Starting line-ups

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Otávio, William Carvalho, Rúben Neves; Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes

Switzerland: Kobel; Mbabu, F. Frei, Schär, Rodríguez; Sow, Xhaka; Steffen, Shaqiri, Vargas; Seferović

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): DWWLDW

Switzerland (most recent match first): LDLWDW

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Group A2 so far

02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal

02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Expert prediction

Carlos Machado, match reporter

After an important draw against Spain, Portugal have to return to winning ways to bolster their ambition to win the group against a Swiss side that started on the wrong foot and need points. The hosts have stayed the course before and will surely be aiming to confirm their position as favourites for this match, but they also need to show they can perform accordingly given the quality of the players at their disposal.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "Switzerland have come on a lot over the past ten years. They are always in the major final tournaments and sometimes reach the knockout stages. They have quality players, know the game well and work well as a unit. These are not average opponents."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "I saw Portugal's match in Spain. They are a great team, of course. I know Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start last Thursday but we are looking forward to being able to play against such teams. Portugal are the favourite, that's clear. It is up to us to create opportunities and correct the defensive problems that existed against the Czech Republic."