Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Friday 3 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Portugal and Switzerland.

Rafael Leão training at Portugal's base in Oeiras on the outskirts of Lisbon
Rafael Leão training at Portugal's base in Oeiras on the outskirts of Lisbon AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.

Portugal vs Switzerland at a glance

When: Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Previous line-ups

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, João Moutinho, Otávio; Rafael Leão, André Silva, Bernardo Silva

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Schär, Rodríguez; Sow, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas; Embolo, Okafor

*Predicted line-ups will appear here closer to the game

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): DWWLDW

Switzerland (most recent match first): LDLWDW

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

