Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Friday 3 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Portugal and Switzerland.
Portugal and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.
Portugal vs Switzerland at a glance
When: Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Previous line-ups
Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, João Moutinho, Otávio; Rafael Leão, André Silva, Bernardo Silva
Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Schär, Rodríguez; Sow, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas; Embolo, Okafor
Form guide
Portugal (most recent match first): DWWLDW
Switzerland (most recent match first): LDLWDW
Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.