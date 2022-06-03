Czech Republic vs Spain Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Friday 3 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Czech Republic and Spain.
Czech Republic and Spain meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.
Czech Republic vs Spain at a glance
When: Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: SINOBO Stadium, Prague
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Czech Republic vs Spain on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Czech Republic: Vaclík; Zima, Brabec, Krejčí; Coufal, Sadílek, Souček, Zelený; Jankto, Kuchta, Hložek
Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Soler, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia
Form guide
Czech Republic (most recent match first): WDLWWW
Spain (most recent match first): DWWWWL
Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
Expert prediction
What the coaches say
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.