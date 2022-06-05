UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Germany vs England Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Sunday 5 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Germany and England.

England boss Gareth Southgate has work to do after losing in Hungary on Matchday 1
England boss Gareth Southgate has work to do after losing in Hungary on Matchday 1 Getty Images

Germany and England meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 7 June.

Germany vs England at a glance

When: Tuesday 7 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs England on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Form guide

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Germany

Germany (most recent match first): DDWWWW

England (most recent match first): LWWWWD

Group A3 so far
04/06: Italy 1-1 Germany
04/06: Hungary 1-0 England

Expert prediction

England vs Germany down the years

To follow

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "The balance of finding out about new things and the consistency of the regular team; I have to look at whether I got that right [against Hungary]."

More to follow

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

