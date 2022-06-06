UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Wales vs Netherlands Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Monday 6 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Wales and Netherlands.

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal gets on his bike, flanked by members of his squad
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal gets on his bike, flanked by members of his squad ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Wales and Netherlands meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 8 June.

Wales vs Netherlands at a glance

When: Wednesday 8 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Wales vs Netherlands on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Predicted line-ups

Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup on Sunday
Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup on SundayGetty Images

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon; Norrington-Davies, Thomas, Morrell, Smith; Burns, Matondo; Wilson

Netherlands: Flekken; De Vrij, Van Dijk, De Ligt; Dumfries, Klaasen, De Jong, Koopmeiners; Berghuis; Bergwijn, Depay

Form guide

Wales (most recent match first): WLDWDW

Netherlands (most recent match first): WDWWDW

Expert prediction

Mark Pitman, match reporter
As in the narrow defeat by Poland when his youngsters impressed, Wales manager Robert Page is expected to revert to a more experimental side having watched his senior players achieve FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

The Netherlands were exceptional against Belgium on Friday night in their 4-1 win, but Louis van Gaal is also likely to make a few tweaks to his starting line-up, with Mark Flekken potentially replacing Jasper Cillessen in goal. The Netherlands have won all eight previous games against Wales.

What the coaches say

To follow

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3
POL Poland
Playing now
1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
WAL Wales
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
BEL Belgium
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 6 June 2022

Selected for you

Nations League fixtures and results
Live 06/06/2022

Nations League fixtures and results

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
2022/23 Nations League
Live 06/06/2022

2022/23 Nations League

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.
Highlights, report: Netherlands ease past Belgium
Live 03/06/2022

Highlights, report: Netherlands ease past Belgium

Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands began their campaign with a comfortable win.
Wales seal last World Cup spot
Live 05/06/2022

Wales seal last World Cup spot

An own goal made the difference as Wales pipped Ukraine to Qatar 2022.
Wales' 1958 World Cup side
Live 05/06/2022

Wales' 1958 World Cup side

With Wales now through to the FIFA World Cup, we look at their last team to negotiate the play-offs.
Poland subs down Wales
Live 01/06/2022

Poland subs down Wales

Substitutes Jakub Kamiński and Karol Świderski ensured that Poland got off to a positive start.