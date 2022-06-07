Portugal vs Czech Republic Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 7 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Portugal and Czech Republic.
Portugal and Czech Republic meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 9 June.
Portugal vs Czech Republic at a glance
When: Thursday 9 June (20:45 CEST kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Portugal: Rui Patrício; Dalot, Domingos Duarte, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, William, Bernardo Silva; Matheus Nunes, Rafael Leão, Ronaldo
Czech Republic: Vaclík; Zima, Brabec, Matějů; Coufal, Sadílek, Souček, Havel; Černý, Kuchta, Lingr
Form guide
Portugal (most recent match first): WDWWLD
Czech Republic (most recent match first): DWDLWW
Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
05/06: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
05/06: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
Expert prediction
Carlos Machado, match reporter: The teams go into this level at the top of Group A2, and Portugal are strong favourites to go it alone at the summit. Cristiano Ronaldo looked sharp in Sunday's 4-0 triumph over Switzerland, but the Czechs will surely not afford the Manchester United forward the same freedom he enjoyed at the weekend. The plot of sitting back and hitting on the counter has certainly served them well so far.
What the coaches say
Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic: "Even in my wildest dreams, I would not have imagined that we would have four points after two games in this group. Tomáš Souček said we were disappointed after a draw with Spain. Says it all."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.