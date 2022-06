UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Saturday

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is well under way, with two matchdays played and four more to come ahead of the finals in June 2023. UEFA.com picks out the big fixtures from the final Matchday 3 encounters.

Thursday 9 June

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Group A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Group A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Group B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia

Group B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Group C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus

Group C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland

Group C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

Group C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia

Group D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

Group A1 Austria 1-1 France

Group A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

Group B2 Albania 1-2 Israel

Group B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Group C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia

Group C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan

Group D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia

Group D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June

Group A3 England vs Italy

Group A3 Hungary vs Germany

Group A4 Netherlands vs Poland

Group A4 Wales vs Belgium

Group B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)

Group B1 Ukraine vs Armenia (15:00)

Group B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B3 Romania vs Finland

Group C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)

Group C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

England and Italy face EURO final rematch

Highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

It was only last summer that England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of UEFA EURO 2020, but as they meet again (at Molineux rather than Wembley) in UEFA Nations League Group A3, plenty of water has passed under the bridge. Gareth Southgate's side kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Hungary and then drew 1-1 in Germany.

Southgate's England remain a work in progress, while Roberto Mancini arguably has an even bigger task as he bids to overhaul his Italy side, the 3-0 Finalissima loss to Argentina marking the end of the old guard. "Winning the EURO was magical," he said. "Now we have to start again to get back to that magic." A flurry of excitement greeted 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto's performance against Germany on Matchday 1, but the coach is not expecting miracles in the short term. "It takes time," he said. "We cannot just invent players."

Dizzy Dragons ready to welcome sombre Red Devils

EURO 2016 highlights: Wales 3-1 Belgium

In other circumstances, Wales fans would be thrilled by the prospect of looking back on their stellar 3-1 win against Belgium in the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-finals, but excitement about the future is very much the order of the day following their World Cup play-off final win against Ukraine. Keeping his side focused on the task at hand in the Nations League may now be something of a challenge for Rob Page.

Back in 2016, Wales were complete underdogs when they faced Belgium, and will be once again as they go into this meeting on the back of two Group A4 defeats. Roberto Martínez's side looked listless as they lost 4-1 at home to the Netherlands in their opening game, but secured a huge 6-1 win against Poland on Wednesday. "After the [Netherlands] game it was quiet in the dressing room: nobody said a thing," said defender Timothy Castagne. However, with spirits up once more, they will be in the mood to atone for that lapse in France.

Further ahead?

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France

• Matchday 4 marks the last day of the 2021/22 men's footballing calendar, and the start of the second half of the UEFA Nations League programme, with the Oslo leg of the Scandinavian classic between Norway and Sweden and another 2018 FIFA World Cup final rematch between France and Croatia in prospect.

• The UEFA Nations League will have its own summer holidays in July and August, before the postponed Matchday 1 game between Scotland and Ukraine on Wednesday 21 September. The early kick-off between Kazakhstan and Belarus on Thursday 22 September marks the start of Matchday 5, Italy's home game against England perhaps the biggest tie.

• Matchday 6 runs from Sunday 25 to Tuesday 27 September, after which the relegation and promotion matters will be largely decided for each league. The top sides in each of the four League A sections will also be confirmed in the finals, which will take place in June 2023.

Key dates

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

