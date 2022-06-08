UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Matchday 3

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is well under way, with two matchdays played and four more to come ahead of the finals in June 2023. UEFA.com picks out the big fixtures from the Matchday 3 encounters.

Thursday 9 June

Group A2 Portugal vs Czech Republic

Group A2 Switzerland vs Spain

Group B4 Norway vs Slovenia

Group B4 Sweden vs Serbia

Group C2 Greece vs Cyprus

Group C2 Kosovo vs Northern Ireland

Group C4 Gibraltar vs Bulgaria

Group C4 North Macedonia vs Georgia

Group D2 Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10 June

Group A1 Austria vs France

Group A1 Denmark vs Croatia

Group B2 Albania vs Israel

Group B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Group C3 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)

Group C3 Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Group D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)

Group D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

Saturday 11 June

Group A3 England vs Italy

Group A3 Hungary vs Germany

Group A4 Netherlands vs Poland

Group A4 Wales vs Belgium

Group B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)

Group B1 Ukraine vs Armenia (15:00)

Group B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B3 Romania vs Finland

Group C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)

Group C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Ronaldo playing catch-up with Haaland

Ronaldo ends drought with fine team goal

Almost 19 years has passed since Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut in a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan in August 2003, and facing him has become an occupational hazard for defenders across Europe. Having struck twice against Switzerland last time out to take his phenomenal international tally to 117, the Czech Republic are next in the firing line: needless to say, the big No7 has scored in both of his previous meetings with them.

However, if the 37-year-old remains in a field of his own in terms of international goalscoring, 21-year-old Erling Haaland is serving notice of his intention to aim for similarly impossible standards. Having scored three goals already in this edition of the UEFA Nations League – to lead the scoring charts along with Türkiye's Serdar Dursun – his Norway tally is now 18 from 19 games.

Slovenia will look to end his streak in Oslo, but Haaland is in the mood for scoring. As he said ahead of these internationals: "If I can brag a little bit, if there's one thing I'm very good at it's focusing."

England and Italy face EURO final rematch

Italy vs England: The full penalty shoot-out

It was only last summer that England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of UEFA EURO 2020, but as they meet again (at Molineux rather than Wembley) in UEFA Nations League Group A3, plenty of water has passed under the bridge. Gareth Southgate's side kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Hungary and then drew 1-1 in Germany.

Southgate's England remain a work in progress, while Roberto Mancini arguably has an even bigger task as he bids to overhaul his Italy side, the 3-0 Finalissima loss to Argentina marking the end of the old guard. "Winning the EURO was magical," he said. "Now we have to start again to get back to that magic." A flurry of excitement greeted 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto's performance against Germany on Matchday 1, but the coach is not expecting miracles in the short term. "It takes time," he said. "We cannot just invent players."

Dizzy Dragons ready to welcome sombre Red Devils

EURO 2016 highlights: Wales 3-1 Belgium

In other circumstances, Wales fans would be thrilled by the prospect of looking back on their stellar 3-1 win against Belgium in the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-finals, but excitement about the future is very much the order of the day following their World Cup play-off final win against Ukraine. Keeping his side focused on the task at hand in the Nations League may now be something of a challenge for Rob Page.

Back in 2016, Wales were complete underdogs when they faced Belgium, but Roberto Martínez's side looked listless as they lost 4-1 at home to the Netherlands in their opening game, and have much to prove in Cardiff. "After the [Netherlands] game it was quiet in the dressing room: nobody said a thing," said defender Timothy Castagne. "Everyone expects a lot of the 'Golden Generation', as we are called, but that brings extra pressure. We still have a team that is strong enough to win something."

Further ahead?

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France

• Matchday four marks the last day of the 2021/22 men's footballing calendar, and the start of the second half of the UEFA Nations League programme, with the Oslo leg of the Scandinavian classic between Norway and Sweden and another 2018 FIFA World Cup final rematch between France and Croatia in prospect.

• The UEFA Nations League will have its own summer holidays in July and August, before the postponed Matchday 1 game between Scotland and Ukraine on Wednesday 21 September. The early kick-off between Kazakhstan and Belarus on Thursday 22 September marks the start of Matchday 5, Italy's home game against England perhaps the biggest tie.

• Matchday 6 runs from Sunday 25 to Tuesday 27 September, after which the relegation and promotion matters will be largely decided for each league. The top sides in each of the four League A sections will also be confirmed in the finals, which will take place in June 2023.

Key dates

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024