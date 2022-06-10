England vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Friday 10 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between England and Italy.
England and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 11 June.
England vs Italy at a glance
When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Molineux, Wolverhampton
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch England vs Italy on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Maguire, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Grealish; Abraham
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Locatelli, Barella; Politano, Scamacca, Raspadori
Form guide
England (most recent match first): DLWWWW
Italy (most recent match first): WDLWLD
Group A3 so far
04/07 Hungary 1-0 England
04/07 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/07 Germany 1-1 England
07/07 Italy 2-1 Hungary
Expert prediction
Matthew Howarth, match reporter
England's strong finish to Tuesday's draw with Germany in Munich was largely down to the late introductions of Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen, but will Gareth Southgate abandon his safety-first approach in favour of a more offensive line-up against the Three Lions' EURO 2020 final conquerors? The Azzurri suffered a chastening defeat in their last game on English soil – losing 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima earlier this month – but will be determined to maintain their unbeaten start to Group A3 at Molineux.
What the coaches say
Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We are playing with a number of youngsters and we are aware that we have plenty of work to do: we still have a long way to go. We can go forward with confidence, though, because we have had two good games against difficult teams in Germany and Hungary."
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "With England, you’re going to be judged and you have got to win every match. But I’ve got to think a little bit differently to that and accept that if there is criticism, fine. You have seen right across Europe: France changed ten [players], Spain changed eight, Portugal changed seven. This is quite a unique set of games where teams are thinking about player welfare, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.