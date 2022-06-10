England vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

England and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 11 June.

England vs Italy at a glance When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Molineux, Wolverhampton

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch England vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Maguire, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Grealish; Abraham

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Locatelli, Barella; Politano, Scamacca, Raspadori

Form guide

England (most recent match first): DLWWWW

Italy (most recent match first): WDLWLD

Group A3 so far

04/07 Hungary 1-0 England

04/07 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/07 Germany 1-1 England

07/07 Italy 2-1 Hungary

Expert prediction

Matthew Howarth, match reporter

England's strong finish to Tuesday's draw with Germany in Munich was largely down to the late introductions of Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen, but will Gareth Southgate abandon his safety-first approach in favour of a more offensive line-up against the Three Lions' EURO 2020 final conquerors? The Azzurri suffered a chastening defeat in their last game on English soil – losing 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima earlier this month – but will be determined to maintain their unbeaten start to Group A3 at Molineux.

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We are playing with a number of youngsters and we are aware that we have plenty of work to do: we still have a long way to go. We can go forward with confidence, though, because we have had two good games against difficult teams in Germany and Hungary."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "With England, you’re going to be judged and you have got to win every match. But I’ve got to think a little bit differently to that and accept that if there is criticism, fine. You have seen right across Europe: France changed ten [players], Spain changed eight, Portugal changed seven. This is quite a unique set of games where teams are thinking about player welfare, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament."

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 HUN Hungary Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 GER Germany Playing now 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 ENG England Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1