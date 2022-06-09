Wales vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Wales and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Saturday 11 June.

Wales vs Belgium at a glance When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Wales vs Belgium on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Highlights: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Davies; Mepham, Rodon, Ampadu; Norrington-Davies, Allen, Smith, Neco Williams; Ramsey, Bale; Moore

Belgium: Casteels; Dendoncker, Boyata, Alderweireld; Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Trossard, Tielemans; Vanaken, Openda, Batshuayi

Form guide

Wales (most recent match first): LWLDWD

Belgium (most recent match first): WLWDDW

Group A4 so far

01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales

03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland

08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Expert prediction

Mark Pitman, match reporter

For the first time, Rob Page's Wales team selection will not be affected by the World Cup play-off and he is in a position to name a stronger-looking starting line-up as his side look to get their first Group A4 points. Roberto Martinez had to make amends for the Red Devils' defeat against the Netherlands and the 6-1 win over Poland means he can now experiment with his side and rest senior players. However, he will need to ensure he still has enough experience to handle Gareth Bale.

What the coaches say

Rob Page, Wales manager: "[The Netherlands] game, and the Poland game, have been influenced by the [World Cup play-off] final on Sunday. We've got two or three knocks but we have to get on with it. We haven't got the luxury of changing all eleven players. These Nations League games are all about preparation now for the World Cup. We have to look at our squad and use it as a beneficial exercise for that."

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "I have said this time and time again. Nobody should be worried about the future of Belgian football. We have immense talent but we have to be patient and let the evolution take place. We finally have the structure in place. The rest will follow, but the talent is definitely there."

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 BEL Belgium Playing now 2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3 POL Poland Playing now 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 WAL Wales Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0