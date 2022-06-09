UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Wales vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Thursday 9 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Wales and Belgium.

Wales captain Gareth Bale in training
Wales captain Gareth Bale in training Getty Images

Wales and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Saturday 11 June.

Wales vs Belgium at a glance

When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Wales vs Belgium on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Highlights: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Davies; Mepham, Rodon, Ampadu; Norrington-Davies, Allen, Smith, Neco Williams; Ramsey, Bale; Moore

Belgium: Casteels; Dendoncker, Boyata, Alderweireld; Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Trossard, Tielemans; Vanaken, Openda, Batshuayi

Form guide

Wales (most recent match first): LWLDWD

Belgium (most recent match first): WLWDDW

Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Expert prediction

Mark Pitman, match reporter
For the first time, Rob Page's Wales team selection will not be affected by the World Cup play-off and he is in a position to name a stronger-looking starting line-up as his side look to get their first Group A4 points. Roberto Martinez had to make amends for the Red Devils' defeat against the Netherlands and the 6-1 win over Poland means he can now experiment with his side and rest senior players. However, he will need to ensure he still has enough experience to handle Gareth Bale.

What the coaches say

Rob Page, Wales manager: "[The Netherlands] game, and the Poland game, have been influenced by the [World Cup play-off] final on Sunday. We've got two or three knocks but we have to get on with it. We haven't got the luxury of changing all eleven players. These Nations League games are all about preparation now for the World Cup. We have to look at our squad and use it as a beneficial exercise for that."

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "I have said this time and time again. Nobody should be worried about the future of Belgian football. We have immense talent but we have to be patient and let the evolution take place. We finally have the structure in place. The rest will follow, but the talent is definitely there."

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6
BEL Belgium
Playing now
2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3
POL Poland
Playing now
2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3
WAL Wales
Playing now
2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

