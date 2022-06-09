Netherlands vs Poland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Thursday 9 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Netherlands and Poland.
Netherlands and Poland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Saturday 11 June.
Netherlands vs Poland at a glance
When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Netherlands vs Poland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Vrij, Aké; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Klaassen, Blind; Bergwijn, Depay
Poland: Skorupski; Bereszyński, Kamiński, Bednarek, Zalewski; Frankowski, Klich, Góralski, Zieliński, Szymański; Świderski
Form guide
Netherlands (most recent match first): WWDWWD
Poland (most recent match first): LWWDLW
Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
Expert prediction
Derek Brookman, match reporter: Despite taking the field with an entirely changed starting line-up – for the first time in 102 years – the Oranje claimed three points in Cardiff to put themselves in pole position in the group. Louis van Gaal, however, was not overly impressed by the performance, and in particular by the unnecessary surrendering of possession in the first half. The Dutch coach is therefore likely to revert to a more 'A-list' formation for the visit of Poland.
What the coaches say
Louis van Gaal, Netherlands coach: "We have a marvellous squad. I don't know if Memphis [Depay] warmed up more than other players [during the win against Wales]. That's our way: the players warm-up and sit down, so they are ready to come on at any time. I can say 'Memphis, now' and then make the change."
Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "I told the players in the dressing room that [the 6-1 defeat against Belgium] would stay in our heads for a long time, but that they should use it as a reminder of how opponents play at the very highest levels in the world. We have to follow this example; we do not want to focus solely on what went wrong."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.