Netherlands vs Poland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Netherlands and Poland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Saturday 11 June.

Netherlands vs Poland at a glance When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Where to watch Netherlands vs Poland on TV

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Vrij, Aké; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Klaassen, Blind; Bergwijn, Depay

Poland: Skorupski; Bereszyński, Kamiński, Bednarek, Zalewski; Frankowski, Klich, Góralski, Zieliński, Szymański; Świderski

Form guide

Netherlands (most recent match first): WWDWWD

Poland (most recent match first): LWWDLW

Group A4 so far

01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales

03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland

08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Expert prediction

Derek Brookman, match reporter: Despite taking the field with an entirely changed starting line-up – for the first time in 102 years – the Oranje claimed three points in Cardiff to put themselves in pole position in the group. Louis van Gaal, however, was not overly impressed by the performance, and in particular by the unnecessary surrendering of possession in the first half. The Dutch coach is therefore likely to revert to a more 'A-list' formation for the visit of Poland.

What the coaches say

Louis van Gaal, Netherlands coach: "We have a marvellous squad. I don't know if Memphis [Depay] warmed up more than other players [during the win against Wales]. That's our way: the players warm-up and sit down, so they are ready to come on at any time. I can say 'Memphis, now' and then make the change."

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "I told the players in the dressing room that [the 6-1 defeat against Belgium] would stay in our heads for a long time, but that they should use it as a reminder of how opponents play at the very highest levels in the world. We have to follow this example; we do not want to focus solely on what went wrong."

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 BEL Belgium Playing now 2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3 POL Poland Playing now 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 WAL Wales Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0