UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Switzerland vs Portugal Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Friday 10 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Switzerland and Portugal.

Portugal beat Switzerland 4-0 on Matchday 2
Portugal beat Switzerland 4-0 on Matchday 2 Getty Images

Switzerland and Portugal meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 12 June.

Switzerland vs Portugal at a glance

When: Sunday 12 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Switzerland vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Cömert, Rodríguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Embolo, Shaqiri, Okafor; Seferović

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Otávio, Jota, Ronaldo

Form guide

Switzerland (most recent match first): LLLDLW

Portugal (most recent match first): WWDWWL

Group A2 so far
02/06 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland 
02/06 Spain 1-1 Portugal
05/06 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain 
05/06 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
09/06 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic 
09/06 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Expert prediction

Ronaldo's Switzerland double

Daniel Thacker, match reporter: Winners of this competition in 2019, Portugal have begun the latest UEFA Nations League campaign in style with two wins – including a 4-0 triumph against Switzerland last weekend – and a draw, with Cristiano Ronaldo to the fore with two goals and an assist in three outings, positioning himself prominently in the top scorer rankings.

For their part, the Swiss are eager for a first win in this edition and showed signs of progress, particularly defensively, in Thursday’s narrow defeat by Spain. Sunday’s venue, Geneva, has a considerable Portuguese population and tickets have long been sold out which should make for a memorable occasion.

What the coaches say

To follow

Group 2 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
POR Portugal
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
ESP Spain
Playing now
3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5
CZE Czech Republic
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 June 2022

Selected for you

Nations League fixtures and results
Live 10/06/2022

Nations League fixtures and results

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
2022/23 Nations League
Live 10/06/2022

2022/23 Nations League

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.