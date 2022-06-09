UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain vs Czech Republic Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Thursday 9 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Spain and Czech Republic.

Pablo Sarabia has impressed for Spain
AFP via Getty Images

Spain and Czech Republic meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 12 June.

Spain vs Czech Republic at a glance

When: Sunday 12 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: La Rosaleda, Malaga
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Spain vs Czech Republic on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Martínez, P Torres, Alba; Gavi, Rodri, Koke; Asensio, Morata, F Torres

Czech Republic: Mandous; Zima, Brabec, Jemelka; Coufal, Souček, Sadílek, Zelený; Černý, Kuchta, Lingr

Form guide

Spain (most recent match first): WDDWWW

Czech Republic (most recent match first): LDWDLW

Group A2 so far
02/06 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland 
02/06 Spain 1-1 Portugal
05/06 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain 
05/06 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
09/06 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic 
09/06 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Expert prediction

Simon Hart, match reporter: One week on from their 2-2 draw in Prague, these teams meet again in Malaga. In theory Spain should have the greater spring in their step after Thursday's narrow win in Switzerland on a night when match-winner Pablo Sarabia deepened the positive impression he is making this month.

Gavi makes Spain history

Along with Sarabia, lively teenager Gavi – whose name was sung loudly by the Spain fans in Geneva, just as it had been during the Portugal draw on 2 June – and goalkeeper Unai Simón are the only other players to have started each Group 2 game to date so it will be intriguing to see which changes Luis Enrique makes this time.

His Czech counterpart, Jaroslav Šilhavý, has hinted at plenty of rotation too, saying after Thursday's defeat in Portugal that "maybe we will have to make more changes to the starting XI than for previous games". Jan Kuchta, a thorn in the side of the Spain defence in Prague, is doubtful after his half-time withdrawal against Portugal, while one expected change is an opportunity in goal for Aleš Mandous after Šilhavý promised a run-out to all of his keepers.

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "I am pleased with the professionalism and attitude of the players. Now we're really looking forward to playing against Czech Republic on Sunday."

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "Every point in this group is worth its weight in gold for us. Four golden points so far are a good result. I believe we can get even more. Will I change the team for the Spain game? Maybe. We played on Sunday and Thursday, so we had an extra day's rest. Now we have a shorter break. We'll see how the boys feel. There will probably be more changes,"

Group 2 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
POR Portugal
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
ESP Spain
Playing now
3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5
CZE Czech Republic
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

