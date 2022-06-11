France vs Croatia Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

France and Croatia meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 13 June.

France vs Croatia at a glance When: Monday 13 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Where to watch France vs Croatia on TV

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Saliba, Kimpembe, Theo Herná﻿ndez; Guendouzi, Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Mbappé, Benzema, Nkunku

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Erlić, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brozović, Kovačić; Majer, Modrić, Brekalo; Kramarić

Form guide

France (most recent match first): DDLWWW

Croatia (most recent match first): WDLWDW

Group A1 so far

03/06 Croatia 0-3 Austria

03/06 France 1-2 Denmark

06/06 Austria 1-2 Denmark

06/06 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06 Austria 1-1 France

10/06 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

Expert prediction

Ian Holyman, match reporter

Didier Deschamps has now used exactly 100 different players since taking charge in 2012, but with Les Bleus looking for a win to boost their position in Group A1 and their morale, expect him to opt for tried-and-tested in his team selection. After coming off the bench to salvage a point in Austria, Kylian Mbappé should start with Presnel Kimpembe returning to bolster a defence that has been uncharacteristically porous so far.

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I'm not worried [about the 1-1 draw against Austria]. It is not the result we were hoping for, and we are not at the peak of our form or fitness, but we have given playing time to some younger players. We had so many chances in the second half. We controlled the game but were not clinical enough."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "I was afraid that we would not be ready for three games in seven days, but my players played fantastically [in the 1-0 win in Austria]. They ran and they fought with full energy, and we can use that on Monday [against France]."

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DEN Denmark Playing now 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 AUT Austria Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4 CRO Croatia Playing now 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 FRA France Playing now 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 2