France vs Croatia Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Saturday 11 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between France and Croatia.
France and Croatia meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 13 June.
France vs Croatia at a glance
When: Monday 13 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch France vs Croatia on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
France: Lloris; Pavard, Saliba, Kimpembe, Theo Hernández; Guendouzi, Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Mbappé, Benzema, Nkunku
Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Erlić, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brozović, Kovačić; Majer, Modrić, Brekalo; Kramarić
Form guide
France (most recent match first): DDLWWW
Croatia (most recent match first): WDLWDW
Group A1 so far
03/06 Croatia 0-3 Austria
03/06 France 1-2 Denmark
06/06 Austria 1-2 Denmark
06/06 Croatia 1-1 France
10/06 Austria 1-1 France
10/06 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
Expert prediction
Ian Holyman, match reporter
Didier Deschamps has now used exactly 100 different players since taking charge in 2012, but with Les Bleus looking for a win to boost their position in Group A1 and their morale, expect him to opt for tried-and-tested in his team selection. After coming off the bench to salvage a point in Austria, Kylian Mbappé should start with Presnel Kimpembe returning to bolster a defence that has been uncharacteristically porous so far.
What the coaches say
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I'm not worried [about the 1-1 draw against Austria]. It is not the result we were hoping for, and we are not at the peak of our form or fitness, but we have given playing time to some younger players. We had so many chances in the second half. We controlled the game but were not clinical enough."
Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "I was afraid that we would not be ready for three games in seven days, but my players played fantastically [in the 1-0 win in Austria]. They ran and they fought with full energy, and we can use that on Monday [against France]."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.