Hungary 1-1 Germany: Nagy strikes as hosts stay second

Hungary remained second above Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A3 after Zsolt Nagy and Jonas Hofmann struck early in an absorbing draw in Budapest.

Key moments 6' Nagy fires Hungary ahead

9' Hofmann slots in to level

44' Neuer keeps out Fiola drive

71' Germany No1 tips Gazdag effort over

Match in brief: Early goals mark entertaining draw

Hungary had stunned Germany with an early goal when these teams met at UEFA EURO 2020, and the hosts needed only six minutes to go ahead in Budapest, Nagy rifling ruthlessly beyond Manuel Neuer after the goalkeeper had beaten Roland Sallai's header into his path.

Jonas Hofmann savours his strike to draw Germany level AFP via Getty Images

An open, attacking start from both sides invited ambition in the middle of the pitch. When Nico Schlotterbeck's perceptive pass found Hofmann inside the penalty area, the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder beat the advancing Péter Gulácsi to the delivery, poked the ball past the goalkeeper and calmly slotted in to ensure Germany's deficit was wiped out within four minutes.

Neuer produced an improvised save to thwart adventurous full-back Attila Fiola's strike shortly before the break, but the second half offered far less action in either penalty area. Hofmann could not locate Timo Werner with the Hungary goal gaping, and substitute Martin Ádám directed a close-range header in to Neuer's arms.

Hungary forward Adam Szalai shows his joy after watching Nagy strike AFP via Getty Images

Germany's No1 was forced to tip Dániel Gazdag's drive from distance over his crossbar in the closing stages and ensure the visitors' dominance in possession was rewarded with a point. Hungary remain second in the section, a point above Die Mannschaft and one behind leaders Italy.

As it happened: Hungary 1-1 Germany

Andy Clark, match reporter

Both sides will be relatively happy with a point from a match which could have swung either way. The opening few minutes were sensational, the first half action-packed. The second period was less eventful, but nevertheless the game bubbled away until the very end. Overall, neither side were perhaps clinical enough in the final third to warrant the twin. Marco Rossi will be delighted to have four points from his side’s opening three fixtures. For Hansi Flick, though, three from three – and four draws in a row – might be a concern.

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka expresses himself Getty Images

Reaction

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "The boys played really well. It wasn't easy, it took a lot of energy. My team showed me very important skills. We can be happy with the result but we want to improve in possession. The most important thing is that no-one can be sure of getting points against us and they have to show our team respect. We’ve shown that we can run, fight, give our heart and soul. This is what I like best about the team: that they never give up. They always fight.”

Attila Fiola, Hungary defender: "Everyone gave it their all and we had some big chances but we cannot be dissatisfied with the point. Our defence worked well and our attack was more efficient. We will continue to go for the points."

Péter Gulácsi, Hungary goalkeeper: “Looking at the last 20-to-25 minutes, we had the better chances. We shouldn’t consider it a glass half full but, when you come so close to victory, afterwards there’s always a feeling of ‘what if’. We played well in possession in the first half, we defended well in the second half, and at the end we had opportunities to score.”

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We need to make sure we learn our lessons from this game. We lacked a bit of conviction. I won’t go on and start making any excuses: we wanted the three points today and everyone in the dressing room is disappointed that we didn’t get them."

Germany captain Manuel Neuer: "Hungary were a difficult team — you don't get many chances to score against them. We saw the good sides of our play against England [1-1 draw on Matchday 2]. We have to [improve] against Italy."

Die Mannschaft are third in the section with three points Getty Images

Key stats

Hungary have scored in 11 of their last 12 UEFA Nations League matches.

Germany are unbeaten in their last 12 matches, drawing four times.

They have lost only one of their last nine UEFA Nations League matches, drawing seven.

Jonas Hoffman has scored four goals in seven starts for his country.

Germany have lost only two of their last 16 games against Hungary, drawing six times.

Hansi Flick's team are without a clean sheet in 12 matches in the competition.

Line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Attila Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Styles (Vécsei 87), Zsolt Nagy (Négo 69); Sallai (Gazdag 75), Szoboszlai; Ádám Szalai (Ádám 69)

Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Süle, Schlotterbeck; J Hofmann (Nmecha 85), Goretzka (Gündoğan 69), Kimmich, Raum; Havertz (Adeyemi 85), Musiala (Brandt 78); Werner (Müller 78)

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 HUN Hungary Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 GER Germany Playing now 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 ENG England Playing now 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2