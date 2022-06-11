UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Matchday 4

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is well under way, with three matchdays played and three more to come ahead of the finals in June 2023. UEFA.com assesses the lie of the land ahead of the Matchday 4 encounters.

All the Nations League fixtures

Sunday 12 June

Group A2 Spain vs Czech Republic

Group A2 Switzerland vs Portugal

Group B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)

Group B4 Slovenia vs Serbia

Group C2 Northern Ireland vs Cyprus (15:00)

Group C2 Greece vs Kosovo

Group C4 Georgia vs Bulgaria (18:00)

Group C4 North Macedonia vs Gibraltar (18:00)

Group D2 Malta vs San Marino

Monday 13 June

Group A1 Denmark vs Austria

Group A1 France vs Croatia

Group B2 Iceland vs Israel

Group B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

Group C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)

Group C3 Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)

Tuesday 14 June

Group A3 England vs Hungary

Group A3 Germany vs Italy

Group A4 Netherlands vs Wales

Group A4 Poland vs Belgium

Group B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

Group B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

Group B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

Group B3 Romania vs Montenegro

Group C1 Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Group C1 Türkiye vs Lithuania

Group D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Group D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Dutch and Portugal closest to the finals

It is a measure of how competitive the top tier of the UEFA Nations League is that no side reached the halfway point with maximum points though the Netherlands came very close, Memphis Depay striking a late penalty against the post as his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Poland. "Everything we learned today we will take with us to the next match," midfielder Denzel Dumfries told UEFA.com with a shrug.

The Oranje and Portugal nonetheless have the highest tallies, seven points each, in League A and can move on to double figures when they take on Wales and Switzerland respectively on Matchday 4.

Only five sides go into their final June fixtures with maximum points; Ukraine in League B (though they have only played twice), League C contenders Georgia, Greece and Türkiye, and Latvia in League D. Georgia, Greece and Latvia could be promoted if results go their way on Matchday 4.

England and France chasing first wins

Denied a first win by Italy last time out, England must avenge a defeat against Hungary in their opening game in Budapest if they are to register their first victory in an intensely competitive Group A3. "With England, you're going to be judged and you have got to win every match," said manager Gareth Southgate, but he is not the only boss finding wins hard to come by: holders France are yet to win in Group A1, and England's Group A3 rivals Germany have drawn all three of their fixtures so far.

The situation is rather more grave for Switzerland, the only team in the top two tiers who have lost all three of their games so far. Murat Yakin's side visit Portugal on Sunday looking to close a four-point gap between them and their closest rivals, the Czech Republic. The Swiss lost 4-0 to Fernando Santos's side in Lisbon on Matchday 2 but were unlucky to lose to Spain last time out. "We improved a lot," acknowledged Yakin. "But of course, we won’t be able to control the game for 90 minutes [against Portugal]."

Haaland falling behind in top scorer race

Norway dropped points for the first time on Matchday 3, man-of-the-moment Erling Haaland unable add to his three-goal tally as his side drew 0-0 against ten-man Slovenia in Group B4. Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, Georgia's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Latvia's Jānis Ikaunieks and Kazakhstan's Abat Aimbetov are all equal with Manchester City's new signing on three goals in the Alipay Top Scorer rankings, but one player has gone a goal better.

As Türkiye welcome point-less Lithuania, Serdar Dursun has scored four of their 12 Group C1 goals, and even Haaland's record of 18 goals in 20 Norway games cannot match the Fenerbahçe man's seven in seven since making his debut (aged 29) in October 2021. "Wearing the Crescent-Star jersey is the dream of every Turkish football player," he said. Dursun did a perfect rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration to mark a finish against the Faroe Islands on Matchday 1; if he plans to keep scoring at this rate, he may want to work on a hallmark celebration of his own.

Further ahead?

• The UEFA Nations League will have its own summer holidays in July and August, before the postponed Matchday 1 game between Scotland and Ukraine on Wednesday 21 September. The early kick-off between Kazakhstan and Belarus on Thursday 22 September marks the start of Matchday 5, Italy's home game against England perhaps the biggest tie.

• Matchday 6 runs from Sunday 25 to Tuesday 27 September, after which the relegation and promotion matters will be largely decided for each league. The top sides in each of the four League A sections will also be confirmed in the finals, which will take place in June 2023.

Key dates

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

