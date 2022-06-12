Netherlands vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Netherlands and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Netherlands vs Wales at a glance When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Ligt, De Vrij; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Janssen, Depay

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Rodon, Mepham; Thomas, Ampadu, Smith, Norrington-Davies; Ramsey, Johnson; Bale

Form guide

Netherlands (most recent match first): DWWDWW

Wales (most recent match first): DLWLDW

Group A4 so far

01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales

03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland

08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Expert prediction

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Poland

Derek Brookman, match reporter: The Dutch showed great spirit, resilience and mental toughness to draw 2-2 with Poland on Saturday, though Memphis Depay, who missed an added-time penalty, said the result felt like a defeat. He and his team-mates will have to pick themselves up for the visit of a Wales team buoyed by their late equaliser against Belgium. A win for the Dutch would make them uncatchable for Rob Page’s side and clear favourites to top the group.

What the coaches say

Rob Page, Wales coach: "We don’t fear anyone in world football. [The draw with Belgium was] a benchmark, another statement. When we go a goal behind we don’t give up and we’ll keep going. We’ll go toe to toe with anybody.”

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 3 2 1 0 8 4 4 7 BEL Belgium Playing now 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 POL Poland Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 9 -4 4 WAL Wales Playing now 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1