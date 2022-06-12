UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Netherlands vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Sunday 12 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Netherlands and Wales.

Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 on Matchday 2
Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 on Matchday 2 AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Netherlands vs Wales at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
Where to watch Netherlands vs Wales on TV

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Ligt, De Vrij; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Janssen, Depay

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Rodon, Mepham; Thomas, Ampadu, Smith, Norrington-Davies; Ramsey, Johnson; Bale

Form guide

Netherlands (most recent match first): DWWDWW

Wales (most recent match first): DLWLDW

Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Expert prediction

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Poland

Derek Brookman, match reporter: The Dutch showed great spirit, resilience and mental toughness to draw 2-2 with Poland on Saturday, though Memphis Depay, who missed an added-time penalty, said the result felt like a defeat. He and his team-mates will have to pick themselves up for the visit of a Wales team buoyed by their late equaliser against Belgium. A win for the Dutch would make them uncatchable for Rob Page’s side and clear favourites to top the group.

What the coaches say

Rob Page, Wales coach: "We don’t fear anyone in world football. [The draw with Belgium was] a benchmark, another statement. When we go a goal behind we don’t give up and we’ll keep going. We’ll go toe to toe with anybody.”

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

