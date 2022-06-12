Poland vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Poland and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Poland vs Belgium at a glance When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Where to watch Poland vs Belgium on TV

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Poland: Szczęsny; Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz; Szymański , Góralski, Żurkowski, Zalewski; Zieliński; Lewandowski

Belgium: Mignolet; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Saelemaekers; Praet, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Januzaj, E. Hazard; Batshuayi

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): DLWWDL

Belgium (most recent match first): DWLWDD

Group A4 so far

01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales

03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland

08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 3 2 1 0 8 4 4 7 BEL Belgium Playing now 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 POL Poland Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 9 -4 4 WAL Wales Playing now 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1

Expert prediction

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Poland

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter: After suffering a humbling 6-1 loss to Belgium on Matchday 2, Poland will try to exact some revenge in Warsaw so we can expect to see their strongest possible line-up.

Wojciech Szczęsny will start along with Robert Lewandowski, who was rested against the Netherlands. The mood in the Poland camp has improved following the 2-2 draw with the Oranje, but this Belgium team remains quite the opponent.

What the coaches say

