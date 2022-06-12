UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Poland vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Sunday 12 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Poland and Belgium.

Belgium ran out 6-1 victors over Poland on Matchday 2
Belgium ran out 6-1 victors over Poland on Matchday 2 BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Poland and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Poland vs Belgium at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
Where to watch Poland vs Belgium on TV

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Poland: Szczęsny; Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz; Szymański , Góralski, Żurkowski, Zalewski; Zieliński; Lewandowski

Belgium: Mignolet; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Saelemaekers; Praet, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Januzaj, E. Hazard; Batshuayi

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): DLWWDL

Belgium (most recent match first): DWLWDD

Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
3 2 1 0 8 4 4 7
BEL Belgium
Playing now
3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4
POL Poland
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 9 -4 4
WAL Wales
Playing now
3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1

Expert prediction

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Poland

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter: After suffering a humbling 6-1 loss to Belgium on Matchday 2, Poland will try to exact some revenge in Warsaw so we can expect to see their strongest possible line-up.

Wojciech Szczęsny will start along with Robert Lewandowski, who was rested against the Netherlands. The mood in the Poland camp has improved following the 2-2 draw with the Oranje, but this Belgium team remains quite the opponent.

What the coaches say

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

