Germany vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Sunday 12 June 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Germany and Italy.
Article top media content
Article body
Germany and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 14 June.
Germany vs Italy at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Germany vs Italy on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gündoğan, Kimmich; J. Hofmann, Müller, Musiala; Havertz
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Frattesi, Cristante, Locatelli; Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini
Form guide
Germany (most recent match first): DDDDWW
Italy (most recent match first): DWDLWL
Group A3 so far
04/06 Hungary 1-0 England
04/06 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/06 Germany 1-1 England
07/06 Italy 2-1 Hungary
11/06 England 0-0 Italy
11/06 Hungary 1-1 Germany
Group 3 Live now
Expert prediction
James Thorogood, match reporter: To follow.
What the coaches say
Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We lacked conviction [against Hungary], we played without confidence. Our play lacked intensity but, after such a long season, unfortunately it can happen. We now have two days to regenerate and send the fittest XI onto the pitch against Italy."
Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We know we have to improve, it's part of the path for growing."
More to follow
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.