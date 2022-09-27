UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who reached the Nations League finals? Who was promoted? Who was relegated?

Tuesday 27 September 2022

Which Nations League reached the finals, or were promoted or relegated? All the details.

Breel Embolo after scoring Switzerland's second against Czechia
Breel Embolo after scoring Switzerland's second against Czechia Getty Images

The UEFA Nations League, which began with four rounds of games in June, concluded on Tuesday. We sum up the relegation and promotion issues.

2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far

Qualified for finals: Croatia, Spain, Italy, Netherlands
˄ Promoted to League A: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia
˅ Relegated to League B: Austria, Czechia, England, Wales
˄ Promoted to League B: Türkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia
˅ Relegated to League C: Armenia, Russia, Romania, Sweden
˄ Promoted to League C: Latvia, Estonia
Relegation play-outs: Lithuania, Cyprus, Belarus, Gibraltar

LEAGUE A

Group A1

Final standings: Croatia ﻿(13 points), Denmark (12), France (5), Austria (4)

Croatia are through to the finals as group winners.

Austria are relegated to League B.

Group A2

Final standings: Spain (11 points), Portugal (10), Switzerland (9), Czechia (4)

Spain are through to the finals as group winners.

Czechia are relegated to League B.

Group A3

Final standings: Italy (11 points), Hungary (10), Germany (7), England (3)

Italy are through to the finals as group winners.

England are relegated to League B.

Group A4

Final standings: Netherlands (16 points), Belgium (10), Poland (7), Wales (1)

Netherlands are through to the finals as group winners.

Wales are relegated to League B.

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Final standings: Scotland (13), Ukraine (11), Republic of Ireland (7), Armenia (3)

Scotland are promoted to League A as group winners.

Armenia are relegated to League C.

Group B2

Final standings: Israel (8 points), Iceland (4), Albania (2), Russia (0)

Israel are promoted to League A as group winners.

Russia are relegated to League C.

Group B3

Final standings: Bosnia and Herzegovina (11 points), ﻿Finland (8), Montenegro (7), Romania (7)

Bosnia and Herzegovina are promoted to League A as group winners.

Romania are relegated to League C.

Group B4

Final standings: Serbia (13 points), Norway (10), Slovenia (6), Sweden (4)

Serbia are promoted to League A as group winners.

Sweden are relegated to League C.

LEAGUE C

Group C1

Final standings: Türkiye (13 points), Luxembourg (11), Faroe Islands (8), Lithuania (1)

Türkiye are promoted to League B as group winners.

Lithuania will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C2

Final standings: Greece (15 points), Kosovo (9), Northern Ireland (5, goal difference -3), Cyprus (5, goal difference -8)

Greece are promoted to League B as group winners.

Cyprus will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C3

Final standings: Kazakhstan (13 points), Azerbaijan (10), Slovakia (7), Belarus (3)

Kazakhstan are promoted to League B as group winners.

Belarus will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C4

Final standings: Georgia (16 points), Bulgaria (9), North Macedonia (7), ﻿Gibraltar (1)

Georgia are promoted to League B as group winners.

Gibraltar will enter the relegation play-outs.

LEAGUE D

Group D1

Final standings: Latvia (13 points), Moldova (13), Andorra (8), Liechtenstein (0)

Latvia are promoted to League C thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Moldova.

Group D2

Final standings: Estonia (12 points), Malta (6), San Marino (0)

Estonia are promoted to League C as group winners.

2022/23 UEFA Nations League key dates

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

