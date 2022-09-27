Who reached the Nations League finals? Who was promoted? Who was relegated?
Tuesday 27 September 2022
Which Nations League reached the finals, or were promoted or relegated? All the details.
The UEFA Nations League, which began with four rounds of games in June, concluded on Tuesday. We sum up the relegation and promotion issues.
2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far
Qualified for finals: Croatia, Spain, Italy, Netherlands
˄ Promoted to League A: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia
˅ Relegated to League B: Austria, Czechia, England, Wales
˄ Promoted to League B: Türkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia
˅ Relegated to League C: Armenia, Russia, Romania, Sweden
˄ Promoted to League C: Latvia, Estonia
Relegation play-outs: Lithuania, Cyprus, Belarus, Gibraltar
LEAGUE A
Group A1
Final standings: Croatia (13 points), Denmark (12), France (5), Austria (4)
Croatia are through to the finals as group winners.
Austria are relegated to League B.
Group A2
Final standings: Spain (11 points), Portugal (10), Switzerland (9), Czechia (4)
Spain are through to the finals as group winners.
Czechia are relegated to League B.
Group A3
Final standings: Italy (11 points), Hungary (10), Germany (7), England (3)
Italy are through to the finals as group winners.
England are relegated to League B.
Group A4
Final standings: Netherlands (16 points), Belgium (10), Poland (7), Wales (1)
Netherlands are through to the finals as group winners.
Wales are relegated to League B.
LEAGUE B
Group B1
Final standings: Scotland (13), Ukraine (11), Republic of Ireland (7), Armenia (3)
Scotland are promoted to League A as group winners.
Armenia are relegated to League C.
Group B2
Final standings: Israel (8 points), Iceland (4), Albania (2), Russia (0)
Israel are promoted to League A as group winners.
Russia are relegated to League C.
Group B3
Final standings: Bosnia and Herzegovina (11 points), Finland (8), Montenegro (7), Romania (7)
Bosnia and Herzegovina are promoted to League A as group winners.
Romania are relegated to League C.
Group B4
Final standings: Serbia (13 points), Norway (10), Slovenia (6), Sweden (4)
Serbia are promoted to League A as group winners.
Sweden are relegated to League C.
LEAGUE C
Group C1
Final standings: Türkiye (13 points), Luxembourg (11), Faroe Islands (8), Lithuania (1)
Türkiye are promoted to League B as group winners.
Lithuania will enter the relegation play-outs.
Group C2
Final standings: Greece (15 points), Kosovo (9), Northern Ireland (5, goal difference -3), Cyprus (5, goal difference -8)
Greece are promoted to League B as group winners.
Cyprus will enter the relegation play-outs.
Group C3
Final standings: Kazakhstan (13 points), Azerbaijan (10), Slovakia (7), Belarus (3)
Kazakhstan are promoted to League B as group winners.
Belarus will enter the relegation play-outs.
Group C4
Final standings: Georgia (16 points), Bulgaria (9), North Macedonia (7), Gibraltar (1)
Georgia are promoted to League B as group winners.
Gibraltar will enter the relegation play-outs.
LEAGUE D
Group D1
Final standings: Latvia (13 points), Moldova (13), Andorra (8), Liechtenstein (0)
Latvia are promoted to League C thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Moldova.
Group D2
Final standings: Estonia (12 points), Malta (6), San Marino (0)
Estonia are promoted to League C as group winners.
2022/23 UEFA Nations League key dates
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024