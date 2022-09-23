UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Sunday

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is well under way, with four matchdays played and two more to come ahead of the finals in June 2023.

UEFA.com assesses the lie of the land ahead of Sunday's Matchday 6 encounters.

Who needs what?

Sunday 25 September

Group A1 Austria vs Croatia

Group A1 Denmark vs France

Group A4 Netherlands vs Belgium

Group A4 Wales vs Poland

Group C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania

Group C1 Faroe Islands vs Türkiye

Group C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (17:00)

Group C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (17:00)

Group D1 Andorra vs Latvia (14:00)

Group D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (14:00)

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Croatia close on stunning comeback

Not many gave Croatia much hope when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Austria in their opening Group A1 game. The outlook wasn’t much improved by a 1-1 draw with France in Split but Zlatko Dalić's charges have shown their mettle, with two victories against Denmark sandwiching a fine 1-0 win in France.

It all leaves them in the box seat for a Finals spot: it will be theirs if they win or if Denmark fail to beat France. Croatia's last opponents? Austria, of course. Dalić issued a public apology after the sides' previous meeting, bemoaning the fact that "Austria were faster and more aggressive than us". All would be forgiven with victory in Vienna.

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Belgium target smash and grab

There have been 128 Low Countries derbies over the years, but it is over six decades since Belgium last beat the Netherlands by three goals or more – which is what they require to snatch a finals spot from the grasp of their noisy neighbours. The Oranje are hardly going through a bad spell, either, having won 4-1 in Belgium in the reverse fixture and extending their unbeaten run to 14 with Thursday's 2-0 victory in Poland.

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi's assertion that "they have the upper hand" therefore seems to be putting it lightly, yet with Belgium's array of attacking talent there is always hope. And the Oranje are not impervious at the back – the clean sheet in Warsaw was their first of 2022, a year in which they have conceded twice on three occasions. "Never say never," concludes Batshuayi.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

Wales and Poland battle for survival

It is also win or bust for Wales in the other game in Group A4: if they fail to beat Poland in Cardiff then they will drop back down into League B; triumph, and their opponents will be consigned to the same fate. "The good thing is that it still all depends on us," says Czesław Michniewicz, whose Poland side came from behind to beat Wales at home in June.﻿ "It won't be easy but we can deal with that."

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 5 4 1 0 13 6 7 13 BEL Belgium Playing now 5 3 1 1 11 7 4 10 POL Poland Playing now 5 1 1 3 5 12 -7 4 WAL Wales Playing now 5 0 1 4 6 10 -4 1

Elsewhere on Sunday

• Holders France will not defend their crown next summer and a disappointing campaign could yet turn more sour: if Didier Deschamps' side lose in Denmark and Austria beat Croatia then the world champions will be relegated.

• Türkiye and Kazakhstan already have promotion to League B in the bag after wrapping up their groups with a game to spare, and will both be looking to complete the campaign unbeaten on their travels.

• The champagne was put on ice for Latvia on Thursday as they were surprisingly beaten by Moldova. They need a point to seal promotion to League C in Andorra; slip up, and Moldova could pip them.

Nations League great goals: Matchday 1 to 4

Key dates

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

