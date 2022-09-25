UEFA Nations League final four: Who is in it? When is it? Where does it take place?

Croatia and the Netherlands have become the first sides to book their place in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final four.

The Netherlands only needed to avoid a heavy home defeat by Belgium to secure their ticket and they avoided any nerves by edging their neighbours 1-0 thanks to Virgil van Dijk's second-half header. Croatia were made to work hard, on the other hand, despite Luka Modrić's early opener away to Austria. Christoph Baumgartner levelled for the hosts, and it took goals from Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren to seal a 3-1 victory – and keep Group A1 rivals Denmark at bay.

The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June. The hosts will be appointed in January 2023; the four sides in Group A4 – Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales – all declared an interest.

Who needs what to join them?

Not many gave Croatia much hope when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Austria in their opening Group A1 game. The outlook wasn't much improved by a 1-1 draw with France in Split, but Zlatko Dalić's charges have shown their mettle, with two victories against Denmark sandwiching a fine 1-0 win in France. They then held their nerve in Austria to prevail 3-1 thanks to a pair of vital goals in the last 21 minutes. "In the end, the win was deserved," said captain Luka Modrić. "I am very happy we are in the top four."

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Denmark

03/06/2022 Croatia 0-3 Austria

06/06/2022 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06/2022 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

13/06/2022 France 0-1 Croatia

22/09/2022 Croatia 2-1 Denmark

25/09/2022 Austria 1-3 Croatia

The only side to remain unbeaten through League A, the Netherlands started as they meant to go on by thumping neighbours Belgium 4-1 away. It hasn't all been plain sailing since: the Oranje came from 2-0 down to draw with Poland while both wins against Wales came courtesy of added-time goals. Yet the Dutch always found a way, and sealed their passage with a 1-0 defeat of Belgium in Amsterdam, captain Van Dijk making the difference.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

03/06/2022 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06/2022 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06/2022 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

14/06/2022 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

22/09/2022 Poland 0-2 Netherlands

25/09/2022 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium