UEFA Nations League final four: Who is in it? When is it? Where does it take place?

Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will contest the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals after topping their League A groups.

Matches will take place in Rotterdam and Enschede, with semi-finals on 14 and 15 June. The final and third-place play-off take place on 18 June. The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 25 January in Nyon, Switzerland.

Final reckoning: Who did what?

How they qualified

Not many gave Croatia much hope when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Austria in their opening Group A1 game. The outlook wasn't much improved by a 1-1 draw with France in Split, but Zlatko Dalić's charges then showed their mettle with two victories against Denmark sandwiching a fine 1-0 win in France. They then held their nerve in Austria to prevail 3-1 thanks to a pair of vital goals in the last 21 minutes. "In the end, the win was deserved," said captain Modrić. "I am very happy we are in the top four."

Highlights: Austria 1-3 Croatia

03/06/2022 Croatia 0-3 Austria

06/06/2022 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06/2022 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

13/06/2022 France 0-1 Croatia

22/09/2022 Croatia 2-1 Denmark

25/09/2022 Austria 1-3 Croatia

Tactics

Dalić is most comfortable using a 4-3-3 formation, occasionally switching to 4-2-3-1 – albeit with little difference between the two. The coach rotated a lot during the league phase, though he stuck with a midfield trio of Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović, plus Ivan Perišić on the left. Elsewhere, Dalić experimented as he looked for solutions up front, on the right and in defence.

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Denmark

Key player

Even at 37, there is little doubt that everything still depends on the form of midfield maestro Modrić. Croatia's regal skipper still retains his magic and capacity to dictate matches, with his passes sprayed around with supreme intelligence and his feel for the game on a different level.

One to watch

Joško Gvardiol could soon become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. The Leipzig centre-back is just 20, but his reactions and maturity are already remarkable, especially when he is under pressure. The future of Croatia, he has emerged as a key pillar in Dalić's team.

Did you know?

With his opener against Austria on Matchday 6, Modrić became the only Croatia player to register more than one goal in their current Nations League campaign.

How they qualified

Paired with EURO 2020 final opponents England and Germany in a tough section, Roberto Mancini's side restored some pride following their shock loss to North Macedonia in the World Cup play-offs. A 5-2 defeat in Germany on Matchday 4 was a blow, but the Azzurri came good with back-to-back wins in September, Giacomo Raspadori scoring in both.

Highlights: Hungary 0-2 Italy

04/06/2022 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/06/2022 Italy 2-1 Hungary

11/06/2022 England 0-0 Italy

14/06/2022 Germany 5-2 Italy

23/09/2022 Italy 1-0 England

26/09/2022 Hungary 0-2 Italy

Tactics

In qualifying, Mancini mostly used the 4-3-3 formation which led the Azzurri to triumph at EURO 2020 but switched to a 3-5-2 for the final two games of the group stage, picking up wins and clean sheets against England and Hungary.

Key player

The Azzurri won their last two games in the group without the injured Marco Verratti but, when fit, the Paris midfielder gives Mancini's team crucial intensity, energy and technique.

One to watch

Raspadori scored in the September wins against England and Hungary. At 22, the Napoli forward could be the solution to Italy's attacking problems with his never-say-die attitude, creativity and lethal finish.

Did you know?

In the decisive qualifying game against Hungary, Salernitana right-back Pasquale Mazzocchi became the 51st player to make his Italy debut under Mancini. Only Arrigo Sacchi (55) has had more debutants as Azzurri coach.

How they qualified

The only side to remain unbeaten through League A, the Netherlands started as they meant to go on by thumping neighbours Belgium 4-1 away. It was not plain sailing after that: the Oranje came from 2-0 down to draw with Poland, while both wins against Wales came courtesy of added-time goals. Yet the Dutch always found a way, and sealed their passage with a 1-0 defeat of Belgium in Amsterdam.

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

03/06/2022 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06/2022 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06/2022 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

14/06/2022 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

22/09/2022 Poland 0-2 Netherlands

25/09/2022 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

Tactics

A back three, wing-backs who are a vital element of the attack, a midfield diamond with the point in front, and two strikers who are fast, mobile and almost impossible to pin down. And, of course, a team full of players who can comfortably interchange positions.

Key player

Van Dijk is still the rock on which Dutch success is built. A colossus of a defender, a born leader, and occasional scorer of vital goals.

One to watch

Jurriën Timber. Van Dijk reckons the positionally smart, ball-playing 21-year-old Ajax defender is "much further in his development than I was at that age".

Did you know?

The Dutch had failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their matches in 2022 until Remko Pasveer took over in goal and proved unbeatable in the final two games.

Watch Pasveer's superb save for the Netherlands

How they qualified

It was an up-and-down qualifying campaign for Spain as they sealed their spot in a second consecutive finals. The 2021 runners-up struggled to build up momentum in the early games, with a couple of draws followed by a narrow win against Switzerland – who then condemned La Roja to a first home defeat since 2018. However, they showed character and resilience to secure a priceless win away to Portugal, Álvaro Morata hitting the winner in the dying minutes to seal a semi-final berth.

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Spain

02/06/2022 Spain 1-1 Portugal

05/06/2022 Czechia 2-2 Spain

09/06/2022 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

12/06/2022 Spain 2-0 Czechia

24/09/2022 Spain 1-2 Switzerland

27/09/2022 Portugal 0-1 Spain

Tactics

This is a bit of an unknown as Luis de la Fuente was only appointed successor to Luis Enrique after Spain's early World Cup exit in December. His approach is perhaps more pragmatic than his predecessor's "everyone defends, everyone attacks" philosophy, playing to individual strengths. His 2019 U21 EURO winning team played a 4-2-3-1, his 2020 Olympics side was more of a 4-3-3 while it was a 4-1-4-1 in his only previous match in charge of Spain.

Key player

Despite just being 20, Pedri – the Young Player of the Tournament at UEFA EURO 2020 – has become a mainstay for club and country. His influence is growing and he is often the key to Spain's attacking threat, having added goalscoring to his game of late.

One to watch

Luis Enrique has enormous faith in Ansu Fati and will be desperate to see him back fit and firing as he continues to be eased back from injury. Expect the forward to become a regular once again for both Barcelona and Spain.

Did you know?

Gavi, who made his Spain debut in the semi-finals of the last Nations League in October 2021, became the country's youngest-ever scorer in this season's competition when he netted against Czechia aged 17 years and 304 days, beating Ansu Fati's record from September 2020 by a week.