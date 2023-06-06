UEFA Nations League finals: Who is in it? When is it? Where does it take place?

Who is in the 2023 Nations League finals?

Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will contest the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals. Spain (2021) and the Netherlands (2019) were runners-up in the first two editions while Italy finished third two years ago. For Croatia, the tournament in June will be their first finals appearance.

When are the UEFA Nations League finals?

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals take place in the Netherlands between 14–18 June, starting with the semi-finals in Rotterdam on 14 June and Enschede on 15 June. The final in Rotterdam and third-place match in Enschede will both be played on 18 June.

League phase round-up

What are the Nations League finals fixtures?

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings took place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 25 January in Nyon, Switzerland.

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, 20:45 CET﻿)

Thursday 15 June: Spain vs Italy (FC Twente Stadion, Enschede﻿, 20:45 CET)

Match for third place

Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, 15:00 CET﻿)

Final

Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam﻿, 20:45 CET)

2021 Nations League final highlights: Spain 1-2 France

How did the four teams reach the Nations League finals?

Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands booked their places at the finals by topping their League A groups in the league phase of the competition. The league phase took place between June and September 2022.

Where can I watch the Nations League finals?

Details of how to watch the finals where you are can be found here.

Can I buy Nations League tickets?

The ticket application window for the general public closed at 14:00 CET on Thursday 16 March. Ticket applications can no longer be submitted. More information, including FAQs, can be found here.

How is the Nations League linked to UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying?

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as per the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D.