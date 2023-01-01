UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Where is the Nations League finals?

Sunday 1 January 2023

Rotterdam and Enschede will stage June's UEFA Nations League finals involving Croatia, Italy, Spain and hosts the Netherlands between 14 and 18 June.

The Netherlands finished runners-up at the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals
The Netherlands finished runners-up at the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Netherlands will stage the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals.

The cities of Rotterdam and Enschede have been chosen by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the matches, with the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 15 June and the third-place match and final scheduled for 18 June.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 25 January in Nyon, Switzerland. The Netherlands will be joined at the UEFA Nations League finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Previous Nations League final tournaments

2021: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium (Milan, Turin)
2019: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland (Porto, Guimaraes)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 1 January 2023

Selected for you

Nations League finals in June
Live 10/01/2023

Nations League finals in June

Croatia, Italy, Spain and hosts the Netherlands will contest the 2023 Nations League finals.
Nations League: Overall rankings
Live 27/09/2022

Nations League: Overall rankings

UEFA has released the overall rankings following the conclusion of the league phase of the 2022/23 Nations League.