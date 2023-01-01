Where is the Nations League finals?
Sunday 1 January 2023
Rotterdam and Enschede will stage June's UEFA Nations League finals involving Croatia, Italy, Spain and hosts the Netherlands between 14 and 18 June.
The Netherlands will stage the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals.
The cities of Rotterdam and Enschede have been chosen by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the matches, with the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 15 June and the third-place match and final scheduled for 18 June.
The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 25 January in Nyon, Switzerland. The Netherlands will be joined at the UEFA Nations League finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.