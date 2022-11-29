UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Netherlands confirmed as 2023 Nations League final four host

Tuesday 29 November 2022

Rotterdam and Enschede will stage next summer's UEFA Nations League finals involving Croatia, Italy, Spain and hosts the Netherlands between 14 and 18 June.

Fans watch a Netherlands match in Rotterdam in 2019
Fans watch a Netherlands match in Rotterdam in 2019 Getty Images

The UEFA Executive Committee has confirmed that the Netherlands will stage the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals.

The cities of Rotterdam and Enschede have been chosen by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the matches, with the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 15 June and the third-place match and final scheduled for 18 June.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place in January 2023 in Nyon, with the exact date and time to be confirmed in due course. The Netherlands will be joined in the UEFA Nations League finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Previous Nations League final tournaments

2021: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium (Milan, Turin)
2019: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland (Porto, Guimaraes)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 29 November 2022

Selected for you

Finals: Croatia, Netherlands, Italy, Spain
Live 29/11/2022

Finals: Croatia, Netherlands, Italy, Spain

Croatia, Italy, Spain and hosts the Netherlands will contest the 2023 Nations League finals.
Nations League: Overall rankings
Live 27/09/2022

Nations League: Overall rankings

UEFA has released the overall rankings following the conclusion of the league phase of the 2022/23 Nations League.