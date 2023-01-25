Nations League finals draw: Netherlands vs Croatia, Spain vs Italy

Finals draw and schedule

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET﻿)

Thursday 15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede﻿, 20:45 CET)

Match for third place

Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Enschede, 15:00 CET﻿)

Final

Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Rotterdam﻿, 20:45 CET)

Head-to-head records

Netherlands vs Croatia

Overall record: Netherlands wins: 1, Croatia wins: 1, Draws: 0

Spain vs Italy

Overall record: Spain wins: 12, Italy wins: 11, Draws: 16

Nations League record: Spain wins: 1, Italy wins: 0, Draws: 0

Spain vs Italy through the years

Potential final/match for third-place ties

Netherlands vs Spain

Overall record: Netherlands wins: 6, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 2

Netherlands vs Italy

Overall record: Netherlands wins: 3, Italy wins: 10, Draws: 10

Croatia vs Spain

Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 1

Croatia vs Italy

Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Italy wins: 1, Draws: 5

What else do you need to know?

For the semi-finals and final, if scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

For the match for third place, there is no extra time. If the scores are level after the end of normal time, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Previous Nations League finals

2021

Hosts: Italy

Winners: France

Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Kylian Mbappé, France (2)

Player of the Tournament: Sergio Busquets, Spain



2019

Hosts: Portugal

Winners: Portugal

Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (3)

Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva, Portugal

