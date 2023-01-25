UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League finals draw: Netherlands vs Croatia, Spain vs Italy

Wednesday 25 January 2023

The draw has been made for the UEFA Nations League finals in the Netherlands in June.

The result of the Nations League finals draw on the big screen in Nyon
The result of the Nations League finals draw on the big screen in Nyon UEFA via Getty Images

Finals draw and schedule

Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET﻿)
Thursday 15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede﻿, 20:45 CET)

Match for third place
Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Enschede, 15:00 CET﻿)

Final
Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Rotterdam﻿, 20:45 CET)

Koeman reaction to Netherlands' Nations League draw

Head-to-head records

Netherlands vs Croatia

  • Overall record: Netherlands wins: 1, Croatia wins: 1, Draws: 0

Spain vs Italy

  • Overall record: Spain wins: 12, Italy wins: 11, Draws: 16
  • Nations League record: Spain wins: 1, Italy wins: 0, Draws: 0
Spain vs Italy through the years

Potential final/match for third-place ties

Netherlands vs Spain

  • Overall record: Netherlands wins: 6, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 2

Netherlands vs Italy

  • Overall record: Netherlands wins: 3, Italy wins: 10, Draws: 10

Croatia vs Spain

  • Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 1

Croatia vs Italy

  • Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Italy wins: 1, Draws: 5
Ćorluka looking forward to 'tough' Dutch test for Croatia

What else do you need to know?

For the semi-finals and final, if scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

For the match for third place, there is no extra time. If the scores are level after the end of normal time, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

De la Fuente: Spain have 'maximum motivation'

Previous Nations League finals

2021
Hosts: Italy
Winners: France
Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Kylian Mbappé, France (2)
Player of the Tournament: Sergio Busquets, Spain

2019
Hosts: Portugal
Winners: Portugal
Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (3)
Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva, Portugal

Italy vs Spain: The full EURO 2020 penalty shoot-out


