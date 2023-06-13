2022/23 Nations League top scorers: Haaland and Mitrović

Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrović top the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League goalscorer rankings going into June's finals in the Netherlands, but with Norway and Serbia no longer in contention, neither can add to their tally.

2022/23 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 6 Erling Haaland (Norway)

6 Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 5 Vladislav Gutkovskis (Latvia)

5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

5 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) 4 Henri Anier (Estonia)

4 Serdar Dursun (Türkiye)

4 Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia)

4 Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)

4 Ion Nicolaescu (Romania)

4 Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg)

Mitrović was also top scorer in the 2018/19 Nations League campaign with six goals, and is one of only two players to have scored hat-tricks in the 2022/23 edition, along with Montenegro's Stefan Mugoša.

All Haaland's goals

Memphis Depay is the leading scorer among the players with sides that qualified for the finals having hit three goals, one more than Netherlands team-mates Denzel Dumfries, Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo. The top scorers for Croatia (Luka Modrić), Italy (Giacomo Raspadori and Lorenzo Pellegrini) and Spain (Pablo Sarabia and Álvaro Morata) all managed two in qualifying.

2022/23 Nations League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Nations League

4 Nicuşor Bancu (Romania)

4 Dušan Tadić (Serbia)

3 Marco Asensio (Spain)

3 Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

3 Daley Blind (Netherlands)

3 Serge Gnabry (Germany)

3 Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden)

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

3 Joakim Mæhle (Denmark)

3 Petros Mantalos (Greece)

3 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

3 Teemu Pukki (Finland)

3 Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Nations League

8 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

8 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

7 Erling Haaland (Norway)

6 Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

6 Vladislav Gutkovskis (Latvia)

6 Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

6 Teemu Pukki (Finland)

All Kvaratskhelia's goals

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Nations League

Stefan Mugoša (Romania 0-3 Montenegro), 16/06/22

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia 4-1 Sweden), 24/09/22

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6