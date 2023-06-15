UEFA Nations League final: Who is in it? When is it? Where does it take place?

Who is in the 2023 Nations League final?

Croatia will face Spain in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final. Croatia defeated Netherlands 4-2 after extra time in the first semi-final on Wednesday with Spain leaving it late to beat Italy 2-1 the following day. Croatia are hoping to emerge triumphant in their first finals appearance, while Spain were runners-up to France in 2021.

When is the 2023 Nations League final?

The final kicks off at 20:45 CET on Sunday 18 June.

Where is the 2023 Nations League final being held?

The final takes place at the Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip' in Rotterdam. The venue is home to Dutch side Feyenoord.

Meet the teams

How they got there

Not many gave Croatia much hope when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Austria in their opening Group A1 game. The outlook wasn't much improved by a 1-1 draw with France in Split, but Zlatko Dalić's charges showed their mettle with two victories against Denmark sandwiching a fine 1-0 win in France. They then held their nerve in Austria to prevail 3-1 thanks to two goals in the last 21 minutes. "In the end, the win was deserved," said captain Luka Modrić. "I am very happy we are in the top four." In the semi-finals, Croatia won a thrilling encounter 4-2 after extra time against hosts Netherlands to seal their progression to Sunday's showpiece.

03/06/2022 Croatia 0-3 Austria

06/06/2022 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06/2022 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

13/06/2022 France 0-1 Croatia

22/09/2022 Croatia 2-1 Denmark

25/09/2022 Austria 1-3 Croatia

14/06/2023 Netherlands 2-4 Croatia

Croatia's road to the Nations League final: Watch every goal

Tactics

Dalić is most comfortable using a 4-3-3 formation, occasionally switching to 4-2-3-1 – albeit with little difference between the two. The coach rotated a lot during the league phase, though he stuck with a midfield trio of Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović, plus Ivan Perišić on the left. Elsewhere, Dalić experimented as he looked for solutions up front, on the right and in defence.

Key player

Even at 37, there is little doubt that everything still depends on the form of midfield maestro Modrić, who was awarded the Player of the Match in the semi-finals. Croatia's regal skipper still retains his magic and capacity to dictate matches, with his passes sprayed around with supreme intelligence and his feel for the game on a different level.

One to watch

Following Dejan Lovren's retirement, 23-year-old Josip Šutalo has earned a regular starting slot at centre-back, confirming his place in Dalić's plans after appearing in the match for third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. Strong, skilful and fast, Šutalo was a key man for Dinamo Zagreb this season, and will have even more responsibility in the Nations League after Joško Gvardiol was forced to withdraw through injury.

Did you know?

With his opener against Austria on Matchday 6, Modrić became the only Croatia player to register more than one goal in their current Nations League campaign. He now has three goals, one more than Mario Pašalić and Andrej Kramarić after all three players found the net in the semi-final win.

How they got there

It was an up-and-down qualifying campaign for Spain before they sealed their spot in a second consecutive finals. The 2021 runners-up struggled to build up momentum in the early games, with a couple of draws followed by a narrow win in Switzerland – who then condemned La Roja to a first home defeat since 2018. However, they showed character and resilience to secure a priceless win away to Portugal, Álvaro Morata hitting the winner in the dying minutes to seal a semi-final berth. Another late goal helped them beat Italy in the semis, Joselu's 88th-minute strike sealing a 2-1 victory.

02/06/2022 Spain 1-1 Portugal

05/06/2022 Czechia 2-2 Spain

09/06/2022 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

12/06/2022 Spain 2-0 Czechia

24/09/2022 Spain 1-2 Switzerland

27/09/2022 Portugal 0-1 Spain

15/06/2023 Spain 2-1 Italy

Watch all Spain's league phase goals

Tactics

Luis De La Fuente's approach is perhaps more pragmatic than predecessor Luis Enrique's "everyone defends, everyone attacks" philosophy, playing to individual strengths. He opted for a 4-3-3 in his opening two games in charge – a 3-0 triumph over Norway and a 2-0 defeat in Scotland.

Key player

Pedri – the Young Player of the Tournament at UEFA EURO 2020 – lost his race against time to be fit for the finals, so many eyes will now be on his Barcelona team-mate Gavi. Still only 18, the silky midfielder already has three goals in 19 international appearances.

One to watch

Enrique had enormous faith in Ansu Fati and his successor will be desperate to see him fulfilling his potential after a string of injuries in recent seasons checked his progress. Expect the forward to become a regular once again for both Barcelona and Spain.

Did you know?

Gavi, who made his Spain debut in the semi-finals of the last Nations League in October 2021, became the country's youngest-ever scorer in this season's competition against Czechia aged 17 years 304 days, beating Fati's record from September 2020 by a week.