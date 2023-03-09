Nations League Finals tickets: Enter the lottery exclusively on UEFA.com

UEFA Nations League Finals ticket sales for the general public have started and will run until 14:00 CET on Thursday 16 March, exclusively on UEFA.com.

Nations League Finals tickets

Supporters of the participating teams and the general public are being allocated 90% of the tickets for the Finals, which will be played between 14 and 18 June in Rotterdam (Stadion Feijenoord) and Enschede (FC Twente Stadion).

Tickets reserved for supporters of the four finalists are organised by the relevant national associations.

General public tickets

The tickets reserved for the general public will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a lottery will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period closes on 16 March. Successful applicants will be notified via email from 23 March and will be able to purchase up to four tickets of the allocated price category per match.

The price categories available for the general public sales are:

14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam)

Category 3: €20

Category 2: €50

Category 1: €70

Prime seats: €120*

Accessibility tickets: €20

15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede)

Category 3: €20

Category 2: €30

Category 1: €50

Prime seats: €90*

Accessibility tickets: €20

18 June: Third-place play-off (Enschede)

Category 3: €20

Category 2: €30

Category 1: €50

Prime seats: €90*

Accessibility tickets: €20

18 June: Final (Rotterdam﻿)

Category 3: €20

Category 2: €50

Category 1: €70

Prime seats: €120*

Accessibility tickets: €20

Accessibility tickets come with one complimentary companion ticket.

*Prime seats are centrally located within Category 1

2023 Nations League final four

Mobile tickets

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app. Ticket buyers will need to download the official app which is available for Android and iPhone users.

The app allows to securely download, transfer, keep and assign guest tickets anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone. An FAQ section is available for fans on UEFA.com and includes explainer videos on how to use mobile tickets.

Parking

Limited parking will be available for ticket holders. More information will be communicated in due course.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets to the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.

