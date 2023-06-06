UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League squads: Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Spain confirm line-ups

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Check out the UEFA Nations League finals squads.

Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida takes on fluids during training in Zeist on 5 June
Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida takes on fluids during training in Zeist on 5 June ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Croatia, Italy, Netherlands and Spain have named 23-man squads for the UEFA Nations League finals.

For the finals, each nation's list of 23 players had to be sent to UEFA at least ten full days before the opening match.

Should a listed player become seriously injured or ill before his team's first match in the finals, he may only be substituted if a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee and the team doctor concerned both confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent the player from taking part in the tournament.

Subject to the final approval of the UEFA administration, this injured or ill player may be replaced on the list of 23 players registered for participation before the team's first match at the finals. Goalkeepers may also be replaced before their next match during the finals.

Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected below.

Croatia 

Goalkeepers: Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka), Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Borna Barišić (Rangers), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanišić (Bayern), Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Midfielders: ﻿Marcelo Brozović (Inter), Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb), Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Ivan Perišić (Tottenham), Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Forwards: Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Petar Musa (Benfica)﻿, Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris), Nicolò Zaniolo (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre)

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Man City), Sven Botman (Newcastle), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Man United), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)﻿

Midfielders: ﻿Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Wout Weghorst (Man United)

Spain

Goalkeepers: ﻿Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David Raya (Brentford), Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Paris), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), ﻿Aymeric Laporte (Man City)﻿, Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Canales (Betis), Gavi (Barcelona), ﻿﻿Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Rodri (Man City), Fabián Ruiz (Paris), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)﻿

Forwards: ﻿Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Joselu (Espanyol), Álvaro Morata (Atlético), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), ﻿Rodrigo (Leeds)

